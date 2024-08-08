Medigene AG to Report Half-Year 2024 Financial Results on August 14, 2024

Planegg/Martinsried, August 8, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, will report financial results and provide a corporate update for the six months ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.



Following the release of the half-year 2024 earnings results and report on Medigene’s website, the Company will host a conference call that same day at 3:30 pm CEST / 9:30 am EDT. In addition to the financial results for the first six months of 2024, Medigene will provide a corporate update including its new partnership with WuXi Biologics (see press release from Aug 8, 2024).

Full details for the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Time 3:30 pm CEST (9:30 am EDT) Conference call Registration conference call here Webcast Join the live webcast here

Participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call with the above registration link for the conference call.

Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

Following the call, an archived webcast will be accessible on the Investors & Media section on Medigene’s website: https://medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations/

