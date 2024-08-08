WittKieffer Welcomes New Principal and Seven Senior Advisors to Expand Leadership Advisory Solutions in Higher Education

Oak Brook, Illinois, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, announced today the expansion of its Leadership Advisory solutions to enhance support for presidents and other senior leaders in higher education. Cathy Dove, Ed.D. and seven former college and university presidents have joined WittKieffer to help leaders navigate the complex and ever-evolving academic landscape. They will join WittKieffer’s Melody Rose, Ph.D., Principal in both the Education and Leadership markets, in providing vital consulting services for presidential transitions, leadership coaching, team alignment, and board advisory support.

“As former presidents themselves, Melody, Cathy, and the Senior Advisors understand the unique challenges and opportunities that leaders in higher education face. They bring a contemporary perspective and tailored advice to accelerate and amplify the impact of presidents as well as their cabinets and boards,” said Susan Snyder, Executive Partner, Leadership Advisory. “With their extensive knowledge of higher education realities today, they will be instrumental in helping WittKieffer's clients navigate the complex and ever-changing world of academia.”



Dove, who joins WittKieffer as a Principal, has more than 30 years of experience in higher education leadership. She has served as the president of Paul Smith’s College in New York and has held significant leadership roles in academic and administrative organizations. Her expertise in strategic planning and consulting, leadership coaching, finances, communications, fundraising, and board governance will be invaluable to WittKieffer's clients. Along with Dove, the seven Senior Advisors bring a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, including expertise in academic affairs, board relations, diversity and inclusion, intercollegiate athletics, recruitment and retention, shared governance, strategic planning and student affairs.

WittKieffer’s Senior Advisors are:

Ray Crossman, Ph.D., retiring president of Adler University and among the longest-serving presidents in higher education.

Bob Davies, Ph.D., president of Central Michigan University (retiring at the end of 2024).

Pamela Fox, Ph.D., president of Mary Baldwin University for 20 years; she led the transformation of a small women’s liberal arts college into a coeducational university.

Pamela Gunter-Smith, Ph.D., the fourth president of York College for more than 10 years; she served as the first woman and person of color to hold the appointment.

Elsa Núñez, Ed.D., the first Latina to head a university in New England; she served as the president of Eastern Connecticut State University for nearly two decades.

Rebecca Sherrick, Ph.D., president of Aurora University for more than 20 years.

Lori Varlotta, Ph.D., the first female president in the history of both California Lutheran University and Hiram College.





"Cathy Dove and our new team of Senior Advisors will significantly enhance our leadership solutions for higher education and the impact on our university clients," said Zach Smith, Ph.D., WittKieffer Executive Partner and Market Leader, Education. "Together, they have wisdom gleaned from more than 200 years of experience. Importantly, they served recently, bringing insight to the realities university leaders are currently facing. They have served at a variety of institutional types and walked different paths on their way to the presidency, reflecting both personal and professional diversity. Their deep understanding and diverse perspectives of the higher education landscape are a true differentiator in the market. At a time when higher education leaders face persistent, multiple challenges, WittKieffer stands ready to support them.”

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.