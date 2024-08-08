INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of UiPath

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In UiPath To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against UiPath Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) and reminds investors of the August 19, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the success of UiPath’s turnaround strategy. For instance, defendants represented that the Company was “executing against that strategy, and we’re seeing the results in the deal quality and the customer quality,” asserted that “our strategic investments in innovations and our go-to-market ecosystem positions us well for continued momentum,” and that “there’s no doubt there’s been better execution” since the implementation of the turnaround strategy.

On May 29, 2024, UiPath announced the sudden departure of CEO Robert Enslin. On the same day, UiPath announced disappointing 1Q 25 financial results and significantly cut its FY 25 revenue guidance by 10%, or $150 million. The Company attributed the poor results and guidance to several factors related to its failed turnaround strategy, including an inadequate “execution strategy to scale” the Company’s AI-powered growth products “to reach their full potential,” and that AI had “create[ed] a little bit of confusion with our customers.” Ui Path also described how the “investments we have made to reaccelerate growth have fallen short of our expectations, [and] made us less agile in responding to customer needs” while experiencing “contract execution challenges on large deals.”

This news caused the price of UiPath stock to decline $6.23 per share, or more than 34%, from $18.30 per share on May 29, 2024, to $12.07 per share on May 30, 2024, resulting in significant harm to investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding UiPath's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

