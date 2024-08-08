All-Terrain Vehicle Engines Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 5.87 billion by 2032 | Driven by Rising Popularity of Outdoor Activities | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Share is projected to reach USD 5.87 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over 2024-2032.





Key Players:

Major players listed in the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market are Polaris Industries Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Company Limited (Japan), KTM AG (Austria), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), Arctic Cat (US), Bombardier Recreational Products (Canada), Bombardier Recreational Products (Canada), Kawasaki Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Arctic Cat (US), Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), CFMOTO Powersports Inc. (US), BMW (Germany) and Others.

Rising disposable incomes at an average 8%, has raised demand for versatile, powerful off-road vehicles.

The excitement of unknown territories and high-adrenaline sports has acted as a catalyst in boosting the sales of ATVs, thus increasing demand for strong and efficient engines. Growing usage in agriculture, construction, military, etc., also enhances the market base.

Improved fuel economy, reduced emissions, and enhanced performance are some of the advancements in engine technology that continue to drive demand. With consumers prioritizing sustainability and performance more in their purchasing decisions, engine manufacturers are feeling pressure to innovate and produce products that align with these evolving preferences.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.46 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 5.87 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 3.1% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Events of all-terrain vehicle enhance tourism in rich countries.

Off-road cars are becoming a trend to purchase.

In the case of all-terrain vehicles, disposable income is the primary motivator.

Market Future Landscape:



“The development of hybrid or electric powertrains for an increasingly eco-conscious consumer segment introduces several opportunities” -SNS Insider Analysis

There can be a huge market availed from terrain- and climate-specific ATV engines, such as high-altitude engines or extreme cold-condition engines. Further, integrating technologies like artificial intelligence to optimize performance and predictive maintenance could yield an appreciable market.

Other such avenues include the development of modular motor systems that allow customization and upgradability, answering a diversity of user preferences and requirements. Eventually, deep knowledge of regional market dynamics will open significant growth opportunities by marrying this understanding with innovative product development.

The ATV engines market has been segmented with different characteristics of the market across the globe.

One of the key factors is engine displacement, which reveals that the mid-range segment from 400 to 800cc commands a dominant market share of 46.8%. This will be so since it is versatile for recreation and utility purposes.

High-performance above 800cc is gradually finding significant demand due to growing off-road racing and adventure sports popularity, holding a 35% market share. It is the sub-400cc category that caters to entry-level enthusiasts and forms a relatively small share in the market.

The APAC region will be growing at a CAGR of 3.7% in ATV engine market over 2024-2032.

Mature markets like Australia and Japan have steady demand for high-performance and technologically advanced engines, where larger displacement accounts for more than 70% of the market; on the other hand, rising economies like India and Indonesia are on a rampant rise, with fuel-efficient small engines coming to the fore and constituting close to 65% of the segment.

The market is bifurcated into diverse topography and economic strata, with the propensity for air-cooled engines reaching about 45% in rural areas and around 35% for liquid-cooled variants in the urban and recreational segments.

Key Trends:

The outdoor recreational culture has been booming in the recent past, thereby fueling the demand for ATVs and thus their engines by around 20%.

At the same time, electric and hybrid models of engines are seeing a massive rise of 35%, as green and environmentally friendly concepts come into public awareness.

Also, there is a sharply visible 25% trend towards the adoption of advanced engine management systems for improved performance and fuel efficiency.

On the regulatory front, stricter emission norms will drive a 40% increase in research and development investments for cleaner engine technologies.

Industry Attractiveness Analysis:

The ATV engine market is going through a transformational phase unabated growth amidst the confluence of several factors. It has boosted an emerging culture in outdoor recreation, pushing ATV sales up by as much as 25% in just the past year, calling for high-performance engines.

Hence, firms such as Polaris, Honda, and Yamaha are investing hundreds of millions in research and development especially electric and hybrid powertrains.

These might cut emissions by some 30% while providing performance that's either on par or better. Notably, turbocharged variants, which more or less meet enthusiasts' needs for boost in power and torque, are recording a 20% increased adoption.

Key Takeaways:

The ATV engine market is undergoing dynamic interaction among the technological advancement, changing consumer preference, and rigorous regulatory landscapes.

A pronounced change in electric and hybrid powertrains would significantly change the dynamics of the industry, thereby challenging the combustion engine technology.

Parallel to this, downsizing of engines and turbocharging is the emphasis, but only to bring about fuel economy without loss of performance output.

The product focus in mature markets essentially North America and Europe is higher-priced niche segments, while in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, volume growth is being driven by mass-market sales.

Not least, smart and connected riding experiences will soon become more and more important, since customer expectations rise in terms of intelligent and individualized riding experiences.

