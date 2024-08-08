Westland Insurance acquires Alberta-based F.A. Smith Insurance Service Ltd.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance (Westland), one of Canada’s largest insurance brokers, has acquired F.A. Smith Insurance Service Ltd. (Smith Insurance Service), effective August 1. Acquiring Smith Insurance Service, an Alberta-based brokerage, grows Westland’s presence in the province and expands its ability to serve more clients in Fort Saskatchewan, Lamont, and Smoky Lake, Alberta.

Smith Insurance Service is a P&C brokerage serving clients with their home, auto, farm, and business insurance needs. For over 50 years, this family-owned business has developed deep-rooted connections with the local communities it serves. This community focus, along with their commitment to providing exceptional client experiences, with tailored risk management solutions, made a partnership with Westland a natural fit. Both organizations share a strong dedication to giving back and supporting the communities they operate in.

"I’m very pleased to welcome Smith Insurance Service to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO for Westland Insurance. “This team of insurance professionals with extensive experience and local engagement will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve the insurance needs of Albertans. This acquisition aligns extremely well with our strategic intent to expand our presence across the country.”

Westland Insurance remains committed to investing in and growing its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.