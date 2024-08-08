Ingredion Incorporated 公佈第二季度業績強勁並提高全年展望

與去年同期相比，2024 年第二季度報告營運收入和調整後的營運收入*分別下跌 4% 及增長 8%

2024 年第二季度公佈每股盈利和調整後每股盈*利為 2.22 美元和 2.87 美元，分別下跌 8% 和上升 24%

上調全年報告每股盈利的增長預期到 10.20 美元至 10.70 美元，並上調調整後每股盈利的增長預期到 9.70 美元至 10.20 美元

伊利諾州韋斯特切斯特, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球領先的食品和飲料製造商方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)，於今天發佈了 2024 年第二季度的業績報告。 2024 年第二季度和 2023 年的業績報告根據美國公認會計原則 (「GAAP」) 編制，其中包括從公司呈報的非 GAAP 財務指標中排除的項目。

Ingredion 主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 表示：「在 Texture & Healthful Solutions（質地和健康解決方案）帶動下，Ingredion 於第二季度取得顯著增長，按年銷售量上升 8%。 此外，食品及工業部門有充足能力應對強勁的客戶需求，並且實現了超乎強勁的利潤增長。」

「在季度裡，我們還部署了策略性的資金，以支援質地解決方案未來的機能性成長，並根據我們減糖的策略，進一步增持對 PureCircle 的擁有權至 98%。 隨著我們不斷充分利用全球營運模式及推動創新方法來加強客戶參與以實現未來增長，本機構現正受惠於新部門的成立。 驅動增長路線圖繼續為我們的策略行動作出指引，以創造長期股東價值。」

Zallie 總結道：「上個季度我們啟動了 Cost2Compete 計劃，目標是在 2025 年底前實現節省 5,000 萬美元的運行率費用。 迄今為止，我們的舉措已節省了 1,800 萬美元的運行率費用，這將為今年餘下時間提供額外的影響力。」

*經調整後的財務指標為非 GAAP 財務指標。 請參閱本新聞稿中包含的簡明綜合財務報表後名為「非 GAAP 資訊」的補充財務資訊的第二節，以查看將這些非 GAAP 財務指標根據最直接可比的 GAAP 指標調整的對賬。

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

2Q23 2Q24 Reported Diluted EPS $ 2.42 $ 2.22 Impairment charge — 0.33 Restructuring and resegmentation costs — 0.03 Net gain on sale of business — 0.01 Tax items and other matters (0.10 ) 0.28 Adjusted Diluted EPS** $ 2.32 $ 2.87



Estimated factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS

2Q24 Total items affecting EPS** 0.55 Total operating items 0.20 Margin 0.06 Volume 0.03 Foreign exchange 0.00 Other income 0.11 Total non-operating items 0.35 Other non-operating income 0.01 Financing costs 0.22 Tax rate 0.10 Shares outstanding 0.02 Non-controlling interests 0.00

** Totals may not sum due to rounding

其他財務項目

截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日，債務及現金總額（包括短期投資）分別為 19 億美元及 5.10 億美元，而截至 2023 年 12 月 31 日的債務及現金總額則分別為 22 億美元及 4.09 億美元。

第二季度報告的淨融資成本為 1,000 萬美元，去年同期為 3,000 萬美元，當中有 1,000 萬美元的減少可歸因於外匯帶來的影響。

本季度報告和調整後實際稅率分別為 34.8% 和 25.4%，而去年同期分別為 25.1% 和 28.3%。 報告的實際稅率上升主要原因，是由於墨西哥比索兌美元匯率的變化，以及權益法投資的減損。

年初至今的資本支出淨額為 1.20 億美元。

業務回顧

Total Ingredion

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume S. Korea

Volume* Price mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 2,069 (11 ) 104 (80 ) (204 ) 1,878 (9 %) (9 %) Year-to-Date 4,206 1 64 (131 ) (380 ) 3,760 (11 %) (11 %)

* Represents loss of volume due to the sale of the South Korea business completed on February 1, 2024

Reported Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Business

Drivers Restructuring

/ Impairment Other 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 251 0 19 (21 ) (9 ) 240 (4 %) (4 %) Year-to-Date 542 3 (64 ) (24 ) (4 ) 453 (16 %) (17 %)



Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 251 0 19 270 8 % 8 % Year-to-Date 547 3 (64 ) 486 (11 %) (12 %)



銷售淨額

第二季度和年初至今的銷售淨額較去年同期分別下跌 9% 和 11%。 下跌由價格組合所導致，主要原因是原材料成本下降及出售南韓業務所損失的銷售量，部分由銷量上升抵銷。





營運收入

第二季度報告和調整後營運收入分別為 2.40 億美元及 2.70 億美元。 報告期間營運收入與調整後營運收入的差異，主要可歸因於權益法投資的減損，以及龍捲風破壞美國倉庫所造成的影響。 經調整後營運收入與去年相比增加 8%，由原材料和投入成本下降及銷量上升所導致，部分由價格組合抵銷。 撇除外匯影響，報告營運收入和調整後營運收入分別比去年同期下降 4% 和上升 8%。

年初至今的報告營運收入及調整後營運收入分別為 4.53 億美元及4.86 億美元，與去年同期相比分別下跌 16% 及 11%。 下跌是由於價格組合部分被原材料及投入成本下降所抵銷。 撇除外匯影響，報告營運收入及調整後營運收入分別比去年同期下降 17% 及 12%。

Texture & Healthful Solutions

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume Price mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 618 (9 ) 51 (72 ) 588 (5 %) (3 %) Year-to-Date 1,283 (15 ) 50 (133 ) 1,185 (8 %) (6 %)



Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 105 (1 ) (18 ) 86 (18 %) (17 %) Year-to-Date 232 (2 ) (70 ) 160 (31 %) (30 %)

Texture & Healthful Solutions 的第二季度營運收入為 8,600 萬美元，較去年同期減少 1,900 萬美元，由價格組合不利所導致，部分被銷量回升及投入成本下降所抵銷。 年初至今的營運收入為 1.60 億美元，下跌 7,200 萬美元，由價格組合不利及投入成本上升所導致，部分由銷量改善抵銷。 撇除外匯影響，第二季度及年初至今的部門營運收入分別下跌 17% 和 30%。





食品和工業配料 - 拉丁美洲

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume Price mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 666 2 28 (66 ) 630 (5 %) (6 %) Year-to-Date 1,333 28 12 (127 ) 1,246 (7 %) (9 %)



Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 101 1 28 130 29 % 28 % Year-to-Date 223 6 2 231 4 % 1 %

食品和工業原料 - 拉丁美洲第二季度的營運收入為 1.30 億美元，較去年同期增加 2,900 萬美元，年初至今營運收入為 2.31 億美元，較去年同期增加 800 萬美元。 上述兩個期間的升勢主要可歸因於投入成本下降及銷量有所改善，部分被價格組合所抵銷。 撇除外匯影響，第二季度及年初至今的部門營運收入分別上升 28% 和 1%。





食品和工業原料 - 美國 / 加拿大

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume Price mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 604 (2 ) 11 (58 ) 555 (8 %) (8 %) Year-to-Date 1,212 (2 ) (13 ) (101 ) 1,096 (10 %) (9 %)



Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 80 (1 ) 26 105 31 % 33 % Year-to-Date 172 (1 ) 21 192 12 % 12 %

食品和工業原料 - 美國 / 加拿大第二季度的營運收入為 1.05 億美元，較去年同期增加 2,500 萬美元，年初至今營運收入為 1.92 億美元，較去年同期增加 2,000 萬美元。 上述兩個期間的變化是由於原料及投入成本下降而導致，部分被價格組合所抵銷。 撇除外匯影響，第二季度及年初至今的部門營運收入分別上升 33% 和 12%。





所有其他**

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume S. Korea

Volume* Price mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 181 (2 ) 14 (80 ) (8 ) 105 (42 %) (41 %) Year-to-Date 378 (10 ) 15 (131 ) (19 ) 233 (38 %) (36 %)

* Represents loss of volume due to the sale of the South Korea business

Segment Operating Income (Loss)

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 3 1 (14 ) (10 ) (433 %) (467 %) Year-to-Date (5 ) 0 (9 ) (14 ) (180 %) (180 %)

所有其他部門的第二季度營運虧損為 1,000 萬美元，較去年同期減少 1,300 萬美元，年初至今營運虧損為 1,400 萬美元，較去年同期減少 900 萬美元，主要由出售南韓業務所造成。





**所有其他包括不單獨或集體分類為可報告分部的多個營運分部的業務。 所有其他的銷售淨額主要來自巴基斯坦業務的代糖和澱粉質銷售，PureCircle 和減糖業務的甜菊糖和其他原料的銷售，以及蛋白質強化業務的豌豆蛋白原料。

股息和股票回購

2024 年上半年，公司向股東支付了 1.04 億美元的股息，並宣布於 2024 年 7 月 23 日支付每股 0.78 美元的季度股息。 於同一季度，公司回購了價值 6,500 萬美元的已發行普通股。

更新的 2024 年第三季度和全年展望

到 2024 年第三季度，撇除出售南韓業務的影響，公司預料銷售淨額將保持平穩，而報告營運收入和調整後營運收入將有雙位數字增長。

公司當前預計其 2024 年全年報告的每股盈利會介乎 10.20 美元至 10.70 美元之間，當中包括於 2024 年 2 月 1 日完成的出售南韓業務增益的影響。

公司預計調整後的每股盈利會介乎 9.70 美元至 10.20 美元之間。 撇除出售南韓業務的影響，公司預料 2024 年全年銷售淨額將出現低個位數字跌幅，反映粟米價值下跌所帶來的轉嫁效應。 預計報告營運收入和調整後營運收入將有中等個位數字增長。

預料企業成本將有低個位數字的增幅。

對於 2024 年全年，公司目前預計的報告實際稅率為 27% 至 28%；而調整後實際稅率則為 26.5% 至 27.5%。

當前預計 2024 年全年營運現金將介乎 8 億美元至 9.5 億美元之間。 全年資本支出預計約為 3.4 億美元。

電話會議及網絡直播詳情

Ingredion 將於 2024 年 8 月 6 日（星期二）上午 8 時 （美國中部時間）/ 上午 9 時 （美國東部時間）召開電話會議，由公司主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 及執行副主席兼財務總監 Jim Gray 主持。 此電話會議將進行即時網絡直播，並可在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations 存取。 在電話會議開始前數小時，附有額外財務和營運資訊的簡報可透過公司的網站查看並下載。 重播將限時提供，請瀏覽：https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results。

關於公司

Ingredion Incorporated（NYSE: INGR）總部位於芝加哥市郊，是全球領先的原料方案供應商，為 120 多個國家的客戶提供服務。 該公司 2023 年的年度銷售淨額接近 80 億美元，將穀物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料轉化為食品、飲品、動物營養、釀造及工業市場使用的增值原料解決方案。 Ingredion 在全球設有多個 Idea Labs® 創新中心，員工約 12,000 人。該公司致力與客戶攜手共同創造，發揮人類、自然和技術的潛力，使生活更美好。 請瀏覽 ingredion.com 了解更多資訊及公司的最新消息。

前瞻性陳述

本新聞稿載有或可能載有經修訂的《1933 年證券法》(Securities Act of 1933) 第 27A 條及經修訂的《1934 年證券交易法》(Securities Exchange Act of 1934) 第 21E 條界定的前瞻性陳述。 Ingredion 擬將這些前瞻性陳述納入此類陳述的安全港原則。

前瞻性陳述包括但不限於，關於我們對 2024 年全年報告每股盈利和調整後每股盈利、淨銷售額、報告營運收入和調整後營運收入、企業成本、報告實際稅率和調整後實際稅率、營運現金流和資本支出的預期，以及關於 2024 年第三季度淨銷售額及報告營運收入和調整後營運收入的預期，以及其他所有關於我們的前景及其未來營運、財務狀況、銷量、現金流、費用或其他財務項目的任何陳述，包括對於上述各項的管理層計劃或策略及目標，以及上述任何一項所依據的假設、預期或信念。

這些陳述有時可透過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可能」、「將要」、「應該」、「預計」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「估計」、「期望」、「意圖」、「繼續」、「預料」、「預測」、「展望」、「推動」、「機會」、「潛在」、「臨時」、或其他類似的表達方式或其反面用法。 除本新聞稿中的歷史事實陳述或本新聞稿中提及或併入的所有其他陳述均為「前瞻性陳述」。

這些陳述基於當前情況或預期，但受到某些固有風險和不確定性的影響，其中許多風險和不確定性難以預測且超出我們的控制範圍。 儘管我們認為我們在這些前瞻性陳述中反映的預期是基於合理的假設，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期是正確的。

由於各種風險和不確定性因素，實際結果及發展可能與這些聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：地緣政治及由此引發的行動，包括其對原材料和能源供應的可得性和價格、供應鏈中斷以及對外匯和利率的波動的影響；消費者的消費偏好變化，可能減少對我們產品的需求；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們購買原材料或製造或出售產品的各個地理區域和國家／地區的顧客及消費者的總體政治、經濟、商業及市場條件的影響，以及這些因素可能對我們的銷售量、產品定價，以及我們從客戶收取應收款的能力產生影響；我們服務並從中獲得很大部分營業額，包括但不限於食品、動物營養、飲料及釀造行業的主要行業未來購買我們的產品的情況；與流行病相關的風險；接受透過基因改造和生物技術開發產品的不確定性；我們以足以獲得市場認可的價格或質量開發或獲取新產品和服務的能力；粟米提煉行業及相關行業的競爭和／或客戶壓力增加，包括在我們的主要產品和副產品（尤其是粟米油）的市場和價格方面；價格波動、供應鏈中斷以及影響我們生產流程和交貨渠道輸入的短缺情況，包括原材料、能源成本和可用性、貨運和物流的成本；我們控制成本、實現預算和實現預期協同效應的能力，包括我們按時、按預算完成計劃維護和投資項目以及在貨運和運輸成本和對沖活動方面的能力；我們生產設施的營運方面的困難以及與產品安全和質量相關的責任承擔；氣候變化以及應對氣候變化的法律、監管和市場措施的影響；我們以優惠條件成功確定並完成收購、剝離或策略聯盟的能力，以及我們成功進行盡職調查、整合所收購業務或實施和維持策略聯盟並在上述所有方面實現預期協同作用的能力；在國外進行業務和以外幣進行交易的經濟、政治和其他風險；未能保持令人滿意的勞工關係；我們吸引、發展、激勵並與我們的員工保持良好關係的能力；自然災害、戰爭、恐怖主義威脅或行為，或其他我們無法控制的重大事件的發生對我們業務的影響；減值準備對我們的商譽或長期資產的影響；政府政策、法律或法規的變化以及法律合規成本，包括遵守環境法規的成本；我們稅率的變化或承擔額外所得稅責任；利率上升可能導致我們的借貸成本增加；我們以合理利率籌集資金的能力及其他影響我們獲得足夠資金用於未來增長和擴展業務的因素；有關資訊科技系統、程序和網站的中斷、安全事件或故障；股票市場波動以及其他可能對我們的股價產生不利影響的因素；影響我們繼續執行股息政策的風險；以及我們維持財務報告有效內部控制的能力。

我們的前瞻性陳述所提供的資訊僅截至作出陳述的日期，我們沒有義務更新任何前瞻性陳述，以反映因新資訊或未來事件或發展而導致在陳述日期之後發生的事件或情況。 如果我們更新或更正其中的一項或多項陳述，投資者及其他人不應斷定我們將進行額外的更新或更正。 有關這些風險和其他風險的進一步說明，請參閱我們向美國證券交易委員會提交的截至 2023 年 12 月 31 日的 10-K 表格年度報告以及後續提交的 10-Q 及 8-K 表格報告中的「風險因素」和其他資訊。



Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Change Six Months Ended

June 30, Change 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Net sales $ 1,878 $ 2,069 (9%) $ 3,760 $ 4,206 (11%) Cost of sales 1,432 1,628 2,897 3,278 Gross profit 446 441 1% 863 928 (7%) Operating expenses 191 188 2% 380 375 1% Other operating (income) expense (8 ) 2 4 11 Restructuring/impairment charges 23 — 26 — Operating income 240 251 (4%) 453 542 (16%) Financing costs 10 30 29 62 Net gain on sale of business — — (82 ) — Other non-operating expense — 2 — 2 Income before income taxes 230 219 5% 506 478 6% Provision for income taxes 80 55 138 120 Net income 150 164 (9%) 368 358 3% Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2 1 4 4 Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 148 $ 163 (9%) $ 364 $ 354 3% Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders: Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 65.7 66.3 65.7 66.2 Diluted 66.8 67.3 66.7 67.2 Earnings per common share of Ingredion: Basic $ 2.25 $ 2.46 (9%) $ 5.54 $ 5.35 4% Diluted $ 2.22 $ 2.42 (8%) $ 5.46 $ 5.27 4%

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 505 $ 401 Short-term investments 5 8 Accounts receivable, net 1,286 1,279 Inventories 1,244 1,450 Prepaid expenses and assets held for sale 59 261 Total current assets 3,099 3,399 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,291 2,370 Intangible assets, net 1,275 1,303 Other non-current assets 556 570 Total assets $ 7,221 $ 7,642 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 109 $ 448 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and liabilities held for sale 1,121 1,324 Total current liabilities 1,230 1,772 Long-term debt 1,741 1,740 Other non-current liabilities 471 480 Total liabilities 3,442 3,992 Share-based payments subject to redemption 50 55 Redeemable non-controlling interests 7 43 Ingredion stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — authorized 25.0 shares — $0.01 par value, none issued — — Common stock — authorized 200.0 shares — $0.01 par value, 77.8 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,141 1,146 Less: Treasury stock (common stock: 12.6 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) at cost (1,233 ) (1,207 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,118 ) (1,056 ) Retained earnings 4,914 4,654 Total Ingredion stockholders' equity 3,705 3,538 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 17 14 Total stockholders’ equity 3,722 3,552 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,221 $ 7,642

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash from operating activities: Net income $ 368 $ 358 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 107 109 Mechanical stores expense 29 33 Net gain on sale of business (82 ) — Margin accounts (13 ) (10 ) Changes in other trade working capital 65 (218 ) Other 47 7 Cash provided by operating activities 521 279 Cash from investing activities: Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases (120 ) (154 ) Proceeds from disposal of manufacturing facilities and properties — 1 Proceeds from sale of business 247 — Other (2 ) (7 ) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities 125 (160 ) Cash from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings, net — (17 ) Commercial paper borrowings, net (327 ) — Repurchases of common stock, net (66 ) — Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net 11 15 Purchases of non-controlling interests (40 ) — Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests (104 ) (95 ) Cash (used for) financing activities (526 ) (97 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16 ) (1 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 104 21 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 401 236 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 505 $ 257

Ingredion Incorporated

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except for percentages) I. Segment Information of Net Sales and Operating Income Three Months Ended

June 30, Change Six Months Ended

June 30, Change 2024 2023 Change Excl. FX 2024 2023 Change Excl. FX Net Sales Texture & Healthful Solutions (a) $ 588 $ 618 (5%) (3%) $ 1,185 $ 1,283 (8%) (6%) Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM (b) 630 666 (5%) (6%) 1,246 1,333 (7%) (9%) Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada (c) 555 604 (8%) (8%) 1,096 1,212 (10%) (9%) All Other (d) 105 181 (42%) (41%) 233 378 (38%) (36%) Total Net Sales $ 1,878 $ 2,069 (9%) (9%) $ 3,760 $ 4,206 (11%) (11%) Operating Income Texture & Healthful Solutions $ 86 $ 105 (18%) (17%) $ 160 $ 232 (31%) (30%) Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM 130 101 29% 28% 231 223 4% 1% Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada 105 80 31% 33% 192 172 12% 12% All Other (10 ) 3 (433%) (467%) (14 ) (5 ) (180%) (180%) Corporate (41 ) (38 ) (8%) (8%) (83 ) (75 ) (11%) (11%) Sub-total 270 251 8% 8% 486 547 (11%) (12%) Restructuring and resegmentation costs (3 ) — (6 ) — Other matters (9 ) — (9 ) (5 ) Impairment charge (18 ) — (18 ) — Total Operating Income $ 240 $ 251 (4%) (4%) $ 453 $ 542 (16%) (17%)

(a) 包括 2024 年第二季度 1,600 萬美元和 2023 年第二季度 2,500 萬美元的部門間銷售額，以及 2024 年年初至 6 月 30 日 3,100 萬美元和 2023 年年初至 6 月 30 日 5,800 萬美元的部門間銷售額

(b) 包括 2024 年第二季度 1,000 萬美元和 2023 年第二季度 900 萬美元的部門間銷售額，以及 2024 年年初至 6 月 30 日 2,000 萬美元和 2023 年年初至 6 月 30 日 1,900 萬美元的部門間銷售額

(c) 包括 2024 年第二季度 2,500 萬美元和 2023 年第二季度 2,300 萬美元的部門間銷售額，以及 2024 年年初至 6 月 30 日 5,100 萬美元和 2023 年年初至 6 月 30 日 5,000 萬美元的部門間銷售額

(d) 包括 2024 年第二季度 400 萬美元和 2023 年第二季度 300 萬美元的部門間銷售額，以及 2024 年年初至 6 月 30 日 700 萬美元和 2023 年年初至 6 月 30 日 700 萬美元的部門間銷售額

II. 非 GAAP 資料

為了補充根據美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）編制的綜合財務業績，非 GAAP 歷史財務指標獲使用，這些指標不包括某些 GAAP 事項，例如業務重組及重新劃分成本、出售業務的淨增益、減值費用、墨西哥稅項和其他指定事項。 在提及這些非 GAAP 財務指標時，通常會使用「調整後」一詞。

管理層在內部使用非 GAAP 財務指標，進行策略決策、預測未來業績及評估當前表現。 透過披露非 GAAP 財務指標，管理層旨在為投資者提供對呈列期間公司的營運業績和趨勢進行的更有意義、更一致的比較。 這些非 GAAP 財務指標是與按照 GAAP 呈現的結果相補充且結合使用的，它們反映了觀察營運方面的另一種視角。當與公司 GAAP 結果一同審視時，能夠更全面地理解影響公司業務的因素和趨勢。 預計財務指標可能無法反映某些未來費用、成本和／或收益，這些費用、成本和／或收益因其發生時間、影響和／或重要性未知，故本質上難以預測和估計。 非 GAAP 調整通常是針對調整後的財務指標進行的，這樣提高了管理層對其預測調整後財務指標能力的信心，而非其預測 GAAP 財務指標的能力。 這些非 GAAP 指標（包括非 GAAP 的預計指標）應被視為對按照 GAAP 計算的相應指標的補充，而不是替代或優於這些指標。

非 GAAP 財務指標並未按照 GAAP 編製，因此，公司的非 GAAP 資料未必與其他公司呈報的同類標題指標有可比性。 下表列出每個非 GAAP 財務指標與最具可比性的 GAAP 指標的對賬。





Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 148 $ 2.22 $ 163 $ 2.42 $ 364 $ 5.46 $ 354 $ 5.27 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 2 0.03 — — 4 0.06 — — Net gain on sale of business (ii) 1 0.01 — — (72 ) (1.08 ) — — Other matters (iii) 7 0.10 — — 7 0.10 4 0.06 Impairment charge (iv) 22 0.33 — — 22 0.33 — — Tax item - Mexico (v) 10 0.15 (7 ) (0.10 ) 4 0.06 (14 ) (0.21 ) Other tax matters (vi) 2 0.03 — — 2 0.03 — — Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 192 $ 2.87 $ 156 $ 2.32 $ 331 $ 4.96 $ 344 $ 5.12

淨收入及每股盈利可能因四捨五入而無法相加或重新計算。

附註



(i) 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，除稅前的重組費用分別為 300 萬美元和 600 萬美元，主要與 2024 年 1 月 1 日開始生效的重組活動和業務重新劃分有關。

(ii) 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的六個月期間，公司錄得 8,200 萬美元來自 2024 年 2 月 1 日完成出售南韓業務的除稅前增益。

(iii) 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，美國倉庫因受龍捲風損毁而產生了 900 萬美元的除稅前費用。 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的六個月期間，公司錄得 500 萬美元的除稅前費用，主要跟美國罷工的影響有關。

(iv) 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月及六個月期間，因權益法投資我們錄得 1,800 萬美元除稅前的非臨時費用。

(v) 由於墨西哥比索兌美元的波動，以及其對公司在墨西哥財務報表重新計算的影響，截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月和六個月期間，錄得的稅項撥備分別為 1,000 萬美元及 400 萬美元，而截至 2023 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月和六個月期間，錄得的稅項利益分別為 700 萬美元及 1,400 萬美元。

(vi) 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日為止的三個月期間，巴西全年的股息預測發生了變化，根據美國的召回規定，暫時需要繳納美國所得稅。 其他稅務事項的非 GAAP 調整包括美國稅收召回、去年的稅務突發事件及上述非 GAAP 調整稅務結果的影響，部分被先前應稅的某些巴西當地激勵措施於較早時認可的稅項利益之利息所抵銷。





Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

(in millions, pre-tax) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $ 240 $ 251 $ 453 $ 542 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3 — 6 — Other matters (iii) 9 — 9 5 Impairment charge (iv) 18 — 18 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 270 $ 251 $ 486 $ 547

對於附註 (i) 至 (iv)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股盈利與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄每股盈利的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (iv)。





Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except for percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 230 $ 80 34.8% $ 506 $ 138 27.3% Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3 1 6 2 Net gain on sale of business (ii) — (1 ) (82 ) (10 ) Other matters (iii) 9 2 9 2 Impairment charge (iv) 18 (4 ) 18 (4 ) Tax item - Mexico (v) — (10 ) — (4 ) Other tax matters (vi) — (2 ) — (2 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 260 $ 66 25.4% $ 457 $ 122 26.7%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 219 $ 55 25.1% $ 478 $ 120 25.1% Adjustments: Other matters (iii) — — 5 1 Tax item - Mexico (v) — 7 — 14 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 219 $ 62 28.3% $ 483 $ 135 28.0%

對於附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股盈利與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄每股盈利的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。





Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (“GAAP EPS”)

to Expected Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“Adjusted EPS”)

(Unaudited) Expected EPS Range

for Full-Year 2024 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP EPS $ 10.20 $ 10.70 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 0.06 0.06 Net gain on sale of business (ii) (1.08 ) (1.08 ) Other matters (iii) 0.10 0.10 Impairment charge (iv) 0.33 0.33 Tax item - Mexico (v) 0.06 0.06 Other tax matters (vi) 0.03 0.03 Adjusted EPS $ 9.70 $ 10.20

對於附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股盈利與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄每股盈利的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。





Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate (“GAAP ETR”)

to Expected Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (“Adjusted ETR”)

(Unaudited) Expected Effective Income Tax Rate Range

for Full-Year 2024 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP ETR 27.0 % 28.0 % Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) — % — % Net gain on sale of business (ii) 1.3 % 1.3 % Other matters (iii) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Impairment charge (iv) (1.0 %) (1.0 %) Tax item - Mexico (v) (0.5 %) (0.5 %) Other tax matters (vi) (0.2 %) (0.2 %) Adjusted ETR 26.5 % 27.5 %

對於附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股盈利與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄每股盈利的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。

聯絡人：

投資者： Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

媒體： Rick Wion, 708-209-6323