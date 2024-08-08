Milking Robots Market is to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2032, Driven by Automation, Technological Advancements, and the Benefits of Automatic Milking | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Milking Robots Market Share was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2023. It is estimated to grow to USD 7.2 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.79% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

“The Dairy Boom is a Rich Environment for the Expansion of Milking Robot Market.”

The milking robot market is set to grow quickly as the worldwide dairy industry thrives. The growth is being driven by increasing milk production in Australia and the United States, as well as a high demand for cheese, as stated in the USDA's Dairy Global Market Analysis report. Australia is forecasted to see a 1% rise in fluid milk production to 8.5 billion tonnes in 2024, and the U.S. is anticipated to experience a 2% increase in cheese production to 466,000 tonnes. These tendencies, in addition to the increasing production and shipments of skim milk powder, highlight the growth of the dairy industry. In order to keep up with growing international demand, dairy farms are looking for efficient and automated options such as milking robots, which provide advantages like better milk quality, increased animal well-being, and lower labor expenses.

“Robots that milk cows are revolutionizing the dairy industry.”

The worldwide dairy industry, which produced 881 billion tonnes of milk in 2019 and is expected to increase by more than 2% in 2021, is fueling the need for automated milking machines. Increasing labor expenses, combined with a rise in milk output, especially cow's milk (which accounts for 81% of the worldwide market), necessitate the implementation of automation. The use of milking robots in the dairy industry is being sped up due to a focus on efficiency and animal well-being, particularly in areas such as Asia.

Milking Robots Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.86 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 7.2 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 10.79% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Industry 4.0 serves as the main driver for the incorporation of milking robots into the market.

Detecting subclinical mastitis early can accelerate the adoption of milking robots.

Segment Analysis

"The market for milking robots is dominated by multi-stall units according to the type of robotic system."

Multi-stall units hold the most significant presence in the milking robot industry, representing 44% of the market in 2023. These systems, which can milk several cows at the same time, provide dairy farms with improved efficiency, lower labor expenses, and quicker return on investment. Instances such as the Lely Astronaut A5 highlight the advantages of such machines, such as enhanced milk quality and animal well-being. With the progression of technology and increasing demand for dairy products, multi-stall units are ready to continue dominating the market.

“Market demand for milking robots is driven by herds with more than 1,000 animals.”

Based on Herd Size, Above 1,000 dominated the milking robots with 40 % of share in 2023. These farms are encountering major labor issues and are looking to automate processes in order to enhance productivity and cut expenses. Robotic milking systems like DeLaval's VMS™ V300 and GEA Dairy Robot R9500 are created for big farms, providing functions such as automatic teat cleaning, instant milk testing, and improved herd control. Through the automation of milking activities, these robots enhance the efficiency of labor usage, enhance the quality of milk, and boost the overall profitability of the farm.

Regional Analysis

“Europe is the leading market for milking robots.”

In 2023, Europe holds a 37% market share and leads the world in adopting milking robots. The automation has been adopted by the dairy farms in the area to increase efficiency, productivity, and profitability. The use of automated milking systems such as Lely Astronaut A5 and DeLaval VMS V300 has played a crucial role in increasing milk yields, enhancing animal well-being, and cutting down on labor expenses.

“Asia Pacific is becoming a dominant force in the field of milking robots.”

In 2023, the milking robot market in the Asia Pacific region is growing quickly, capturing a 29% market share. Due to the growth in dairy consumption and the expansion of dairy farms, the area is turning to automation to enhance efficiency and support animal well-being. Milking machines such as GEA Dairy Robot R9500 and Lely Astronaut A5 are becoming more popular due to their advanced capabilities and increased efficiency. Nations such as China and India are leading the way in this trend, working to fulfill the increasing need for dairy products while updating their farming methods.

“Key advancements in the milking robot sector in 2023.”

DeLaval plans 50% increased production of automatic milking machines in Feb 2023.

Lely and Konrad Pumpe GmbH partner for integrated feeding systems in Oct 2023.

GEA and Unilever collaborate on reducing GHG emissions in dairy farming via manure enricher solution in Aug 2023.

Fullwood JOZ expands cooling solutions for milking robots in June 2023.

“Insights into the Market for Milking Robots”

Determine possible market segments and territories for your business by examining growth opportunities and competitive environment.

Acquire knowledge about current technological trends and consumer preferences to create advanced milking robot solutions.

Comprehend the competitive environment and create successful tactics to set your products and services apart.

Assess the market's potential and pinpoint investment opportunities for research, development, and growth.

