Italy Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 4.4% in Real-terms this Year Before Contracting by 8.7% and 5.5% in 2025 and 2026 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Italy to grow in real terms by 4.4% in 2024, reflecting a growth in the gross fixed capital formation in the construction industry by 7.2% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2024, preceded by annual growth of 3.5% in 2023, according to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat).

The construction industry's growth is also partially attributed to a marginal decline of 0.4% in the average construction producer prices in the first four months of 2024; which is down from the annual growth of 1.3% in 2023, according to the Istat. However, The analyst expects the overall construction outlook to reflect weaknesses in the medium-term, contracting by 8.7% and 5.5% in 2025 and 2026, reflecting weaknesses in the residential sector, owing to falling building permits.

The country's residential construction activity is expected to slow down as a result of the government's decision, announced in February 2024, to only allow individuals to claim back 70% of the cost of energy-efficient house upgrades in 2024 and 50% in 2025, instead of 110%. Over the remainder of the forecast period, however, the construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 1.5% from 2027 to 2028, supported by public and private investments in transport infrastructure, renewable energy and industrial projects.

In late November 2023, the Italian Cabinet approved a decree involving a package of EUR27.4 billion ($28 billion) in investments which includes measure such as cutting red tape around green energy projects, providing incentives for 3,800 energy-intensive businesses to install green energy sources, accelerating work on two onshore liquid natural gas terminals in southern Italy, and providing EUR350 million ($357.4 million) per year until 2032 to fund projects aimed at installation of renewable energy plants.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Italy, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryd2jt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.