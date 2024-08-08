COUNTRY LAWYER is the Buddy Road Trip of Rural Law Memoirs: A Charming, Funny, and Tenderhearted Look at How Law Impacts Ordinary Lives

Charleston, SC, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the little village of Shortsville, New York sits a tiny office that is home to the Zimmerman and Tyo law firm. Their stellar online reviews tell part of the story: that the men who have served there are the best kind of people—that they are for their community; for their clients; honest and straightforward attorneys who cater to the needs of everyday citizens, regardless of wealth or status.

John E. Tyo, Esq. retired from the firm earlier this year. He has now made it a part of his team’s legacy to tell the rest of the story: how his career manifested; how the firm came to be; how rare and special it is to faithfully spend one’s life pouring out grace and justice with a simple dedication to do good. Tyo’s memoir, Country Lawyer: Last of a Dying Breed, is a rare kind of memoir, too. It isn’t flashy celebrity fare or an ostentatious, brooding portrait of true crime. But it owes no apologies: It is a story about people—real people—who commit their lives to building a community and making it better. The book takes readers into the heart of a rural law office, where stories unfold that range from funny to thrilling to heartwarming. Perfect for law students, fans of cozy memoirs, and anyone with an interest in understanding how law affects ordinary people in the day-to-day, the book demonstrates the power of building authentic relationships with teammates and clients, and the ways we can be a change just by quietly delighting in the places we call home.

About the Author:

John E. Tyo, Esq. was an experienced country lawyer in upstate New York for fifty-five years before his retirement in 2024. Through over three hundred appeals, numerous civil and criminal trials, real estate proceedings, and family court situations, he has built a reputation as an attorney with a deep and sincere dedication to the people of his community. Tyo held chair positions in local NYS bar associations and legal aid organizations, and he has been proudly politically active. Beyond his legal practice, he has written two musical albums and is currently completing a third. His book Country Lawyer, Last Of A Dying Breed reflects his rich legal career and passion for serving rural communities.

