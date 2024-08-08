Maternity Support Products Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 - Expansion of Maternity Product Offerings in Emerging Markets Supports Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maternity Support Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the maternity support products market is driven by several factors. Increasing awareness of the importance of prenatal and postpartum care is encouraging more women to seek out products that can enhance their comfort and health during pregnancy. The rising prevalence of pregnancy-related discomforts, such as back pain and swelling, is also fueling demand for effective support solutions. Technological advancements that improve the functionality and appeal of maternity products are attracting a broader consumer base.

Additionally, the growing number of working pregnant women who require support products to maintain comfort throughout their busy schedules is boosting market growth. The expansion of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of maternity support products, often with detailed reviews and competitive pricing.

These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the maternity support products market, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of expectant and new mothers.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Maternity Support Wear segment, which is expected to reach US$309.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Maternity Shapewear segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $87.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.0% CAGR to reach $104.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BLANQI, CABEA LLC, Carriwell Aps, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $320.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $487.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Awareness of Maternal Health and Wellbeing Propels Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Ergonomic and Comfortable Maternity Wear Expands Market

Growing Demand for Postpartum Recovery Products Drives Market

Collaboration between Healthcare Providers and Maternity Product Manufacturers Enhances Market

Rising Focus on Sustainable and Eco-friendly Maternity Products Generates Demand

Expansion of Maternity Product Offerings in Emerging Markets Supports Market Growth

Innovations in Maternity Apparel and Accessories Enhance Market Appeal

Growing Use of Digital Health Platforms for Maternity Care and Guidance

Rising Disposable Income and Consumer Spending on Maternity Products Boosts Market

Influence of Social Media and Parenting Influencers on Maternity Product Preferences

Growing Awareness of Pre-natal and Post-natal Fitness and Wellness Solutions

