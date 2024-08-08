FinTech Blockchain Business Research Report 2023-2030 with Coverage of 80 Select Players

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinTech Blockchain - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for FinTech Blockchain is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 56.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the FinTech blockchain market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for faster and cheaper financial services solutions that can operate on a global scale. Technological advancements that enhance blockchain's scalability and interoperability are also significant growth drivers. As blockchain technology matures, its applications in FinTech are becoming more feasible and efficient, encouraging further investment and experimentation.



Consumer behavior is also a crucial factor; as digital native consumers seek more transparent, secure, and efficient ways to manage money, save, invest, and transact, the demand for blockchain-based solutions grows. Additionally, the shift towards digital currencies and increased interest from traditional financial institutions in blockchain solutions are potent catalysts for market expansion. These trends, combined with ongoing technological innovation and regulatory developments, ensure robust growth and dynamic evolution in the FinTech blockchain sector.



MARKET OVERVIEW

In a Hyperconnected Economy, Blockchain Technology Paves the Way for Transformation to Happen

Blockchain Technology: Statistics in Nutshell

Key Benefits of Blockchain Technology

FinTech Blockchain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to FinTech Blockchain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Top Use Cases for Blockchain in Fintech

VC Investments in Blockchain Applications for Financial Services Continues to Accelerate

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth

Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption

Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for Financial Services

Emerging Trends in Financial Technology Blockchain Market

Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking Industry

Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

With Online Banking Fraud Losses On the Rise, Blockchain Holds Potential to Offer Superior Security Benefits

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of Decentralized finance (DeFi) in Developing Economies

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption

As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth

Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry

Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry

As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain

Which are the Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide?

Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride

Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space

As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen

Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the Cryptocurrency Market

Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger Technology

Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money Transfers

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making

Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays

Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption

