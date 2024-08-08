Clinical Nutrition Products Strategic Business Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the clinical nutrition products market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, coupled with a rising geriatric population susceptible to nutritional deficiencies, significantly drives market demand. Secondly, advancements in medical research and technology are leading to the development of more effective, specialized, and condition-specific nutritional products, enhancing their adoption in clinical settings. Thirdly, growing awareness about the critical role of nutrition in disease management, recovery, and overall health maintenance is propelling the adoption of clinical nutrition products among healthcare providers and patients alike.

Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, is improving access to clinical nutrition services, thus broadening the market. The trend towards home healthcare and the increasing preference for minimally invasive treatment options also contribute to market growth, as these solutions offer convenience and improved quality of life for patients.

Furthermore, supportive government initiatives and policies aimed at enhancing nutritional standards and backing clinical nutrition programs are bolstering market development. Collectively, these factors are expected to drive growth in the clinical nutrition products market, ensuring that more patients receive the nutritional support they need for optimal health outcomes.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Oral Nutrition segment, which is expected to reach US$28.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Enteral Nutrition segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $11.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Nutrition, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Clinical Nutrition

Rising Geriatric Population Throws the Spotlight on Nutritional Deficiencies and Market Demand

Advancements in Nutrient Formulations Propel Growth in Specialized Clinical Nutrition Products

Development of Personalized Nutrition Solutions Strengthens Business Case for Tailored Products

Growing Awareness of the Role of Nutrition in Disease Management Drives Adoption of Clinical Nutrition Products

Integration of Digital Health Technologies Generates Opportunities for Enhanced Nutritional Monitoring

Home Healthcare and Minimally Invasive Treatment Options Propel Demand for Clinical Nutrition

Increased Focus on Post-Operative and Critical Care Nutrition Impacts Market Demand

Innovations in Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition Delivery Systems Generate Demand for Advanced Products

Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Insurance Coverage Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Enhanced Focus on Pediatric and Maternal Nutrition Strengthens Business Case for Specialized Solutions

Adoption of Nutritional Therapy in Cancer Care Throws the Spotlight on Market Growth

Increasing Utilization of Clinical Nutrition in Long-Term Care Facilities

Expansion of Nutrition Programs in Hospital and Clinical Settings Propels Market Adoption

Technological Innovations in Nutrient Bioavailability and Absorption Propel Product Development

Focus on Reducing Malnutrition in Developing Regions Generates Opportunities for Market Expansion

