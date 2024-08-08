Home Fitness Equipment Market by Accessories, Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Direct Selling, Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores - Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Fitness Equipment Market by Type (Accessories, Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment), Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Home Fitness Equipment Market grew from USD 17.20 billion in 2023 to USD 18.12 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.47%, reaching USD 24.97 billion by 2030.



Home fitness equipment has gained significant importance as a practical way to maintain an active lifestyle without visiting public gyms or engaging in outdoor sports. Home fitness equipment facilitates regular exercise routines by removing common barriers such as time constraints, weather conditions, or travel limitations associated with commuting to gyms or other workout venues. Individuals can optimize the frequency and consistency of their workouts while managing their schedules more efficiently. Home fitness equipment promotes mental well-being by relieving stress and enhancing mood.

Furthermore, exercising at home eliminates the need to share equipment with other users, which helps maintain better hygiene standards and minimizes the risk of infections. Moreover, an increasing awareness about the importance of regular physical activity in maintaining overall health has propelled individuals to invest in personal workout equipment. Home fitness equipment can cater to diverse age groups and skill levels, enabling customized workouts for beginners and advanced athletes.

However, high initial cost and regular equipment maintenance significantly impede home fitness equipment adoption. In addition, the emergence of smart home gym systems and connected devices enables users to access personalized workout routines and track their progress via specialized applications.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, the rise of eCommerce platforms and the increase in social media influencers promoting home workouts has positively impacted customer purchasing behavior of home fitness equipment. In countries including the U.S., Canada, and Brazil, innovations in sensor technology, virtual reality integration, and personalized workout experiences significantly raised the adoption of home fitness equipment.

In Asia-Pacific, the growing middle-class population and increasing focus on health drive demand for home fitness products. Several regional startup companies have introduced innovative solutions backed by investments from major venture capital firms. Consumers in India, China, and Japan emphasize quality, design, and convenience when selecting home fitness equipment.

Increasing demand for low-impact workouts and rehabilitation equipment is observed with a higher number of the elderly population. In the EMEA region, increased sedentary lifestyles have led to more people choosing home-based workout regimes over traditional gyms. The MEA region's growing youth population is driving demand for innovative home fitness solutions due to changing lifestyles and the higher spending power of consumers.

Recent Developments

Interactive Strength Inc. Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent and Exclusivity Agreement to Acquire a Connected Fitness Equipment Business



Interactive Strength Inc. recently entered an exclusivity agreement to acquire a connected fitness equipment business. This potential transaction accelerates the company's commercialization path, leading to immediate scaling across all functions. Moreover, acquiring this business is anticipated to establish a highly lucrative platform that offers connected fitness equipment and digital fitness services through both B2B and B2C channels. This move is expected to drive substantial growth and profitability for the company.



TRX Announces Acquisition of YBell Fitness



TRX Training, a major player in functional training equipment and education, has recently acquired YBell, an Australian fitness equipment company known for its innovative designs and multifaceted training tools. This acquisition allows TRX to expand its existing line of patented products and instructional solutions, solidifying its position as the ultimate provider of functional training options for consumers and professionals. With TRX's extensive collection of efficient, versatile, and portable fitness equipment, individuals complete body workouts in their homes and at the gym. This acquisition further enhances TRX's ecosystem, offering fitness enthusiasts, personal trainers, and gym owners access to a vast selection of functional training gear.



King Smith Fitness Unveils Home Fitness Equipment Breakthroughs at CES 2023



King-Smith Fitness, a trailblazer in home fitness equipment, recently presented a diverse lineup of cutting-edge smart and foldable fitness options at CES 2023 to facilitate effective at-home workouts. This exceptional collection features an array of technologically advanced equipment, including the world's first double-fold treadmill, the industry's most compact water rower, a lightweight and space-efficient strength trainer, as well as two variants of the WalkingPad a model equipped with side handrails and another with a remarkable 300 lbs weight capacity. With these innovative offerings, fitness enthusiasts can now enjoy the convenience and effectiveness of professional-grade workouts from the comfort of their own homes.

Market Dynamics

Segmentation Analysis

Type: Advancements in cardiovascular and strength training equipment open new avenues for home fitness equipment

End-User: Home fitness equipment are crucial equipment for gym and household users

Market Drivers

Growing consumers shift towards innovative fitness products

Increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in health consciousness

Market Restraints

High cost associated with home fitness equipment

Market Opportunities

Emerging popularity of online fitness programs and sessions worldwide

Development of customized home fitness equipment in a single multipurpose equipment

Market Challenges

Space limitations related to home fitness equipment

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Accessories

Foam Roller

Weighted Jump Rope

Yoga Mat

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Air Bike

Elliptical Machines

Punching Bag

Rowing Machine

Treadmill

Strength Training Equipment

Ab Wheel

Adjustable Dumbbells

Adjustable Kettlebell

Medicine Ball

Mini Resistance Bands

Pull Up Bars

Weight-Lifting Bench

Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Offline Retail Stores

Online Retail Stores

End-User

Fitness Center

Gym

Home Consumer

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

