Bioplastics and Biopolymers Strategic Industry Report 2024 | Now Available

The global market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$38.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the bioplastics and biopolymers market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer awareness and regulatory pressure regarding environmental sustainability, advancements in biotechnology and materials science, and the expanding scope of applications across industries. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing demand for products with reduced environmental impact, which in turn encourages manufacturers to adopt bioplastics in their products and packaging. Legislative measures such as bans on single-use plastics and incentives for sustainable production practices have further propelled the adoption of bioplastics.



Technological innovations that enhance the functional attributes of bioplastics and reduce production costs also play a critical role in expanding their market share. Additionally, the versatility of bioplastics for use in a wide array of industries, from consumer goods to sophisticated medical applications, is facilitating their growth. The combination of consumer preference, regulatory support, and technological advancements ensures that the bioplastics sector continues to expand, driving forward the global agenda for sustainable manufacturing and consumption.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics and Biopolymers segment, which is expected to reach US$23.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.9%. The Biodegradable Bioplastics and Biopolymers segment is also set to grow at 14.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.7% CAGR to reach $8.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BASF SE, BASF Corporation, Arkema Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 524 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Biopolymers and Bioplastics; An Answer to the Growing Plastic Waste Menace

Petroleum-based Plastics Vs Bioplastics

Classification of Biopolymers and Bioplastics

Bio-based and Non-biodegradable Polymers Register Strong Growth

Packaging: The Dominant Application Market

Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for Biodegradable Polymers

North America: Another Major Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

A Glance at Major Applications of Bioplastics

Impact of Plastic Ban Augers Well for Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

Bioplastics and Biopolymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Landscape

Biodegradable Plastic Brands of Select Manufacturers

Recent Market Activity

Capacity Expansions to Boost Bioplastics Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Production Landscape

Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share Breakdown by Segment for 2019 & 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Adoption of Bioplastics-based Materials by Prominent Players to Sustain Demand

Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging Applications

Food Industry to Curb Plastic Waste, Make Use of Organic Waste for Biopolymer Production

Increased Focus on Sustainable Production

Industry Witnesses Increasing Number of Startups Joining the Race

Key Recent Environment-Friendly Bioplastic Innovations

Expanding Range of Applications for Biopolymers Drives Market Growth

Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer

Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption

Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market

Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications Fuel Growth

Bio-based Polypropylene to Garner Demand

Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics on Rise

Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental Concerns

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Market

Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space

Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market

Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste

Navigating the Fast-Changing Landscape of Bioplastics and Biomaterials

Historical Note on Bioplastics

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 80 Featured)

Arkema SA (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Braskem (Brazil)

Good Natured Products, Inc. (Canada)

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia)

Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)



