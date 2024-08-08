ATARI: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AVAILABILITY OF THE

2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

PARIS, FRANCE (August 8, 2024 - 5.35 pm CET) - Atari ® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announces the availability of its 2024 Universal Registration Document (fiscal year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), in accordance with applicable regulations.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on August 8th, 2024.

This document may be consulted on the Company’s website https://atari-investisseurs.fr/en/

and at the Company’s registered office, 25, rue Godot de Mauroy 75009 Paris and on the AMF

website www.amf-france.org.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Contacts

Atari - Investor Relations

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - investisseur@atari-sa.com | www.atari.com/news/

Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.ne t

Listing Sponsor - Euroland Corporate

Tel +33 1 44 70 20 84 - Julia Bridger - jbridger@elcorp.com

