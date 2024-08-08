TuneIn Expands EV Integrations Through New Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today a partnership with Sony Honda Mobility, Inc. to integrate TuneIn into the highly anticipated electric vehicle (EV) brand, AFEELA. TuneIn offers a 24/7 data stream of more than 100,000 radio stations, as well as five million podcasts, making it one of the most extensive catalogs of in-vehicle entertainment available across the globe. The collaboration allows for the native installation of TuneIn into AFEELA vehicles, slated to start sales in 2025.



“Sony Honda Mobility aims to pursue mobility as a creative entertainment space. Innovative partners like TuneIn are integral to enhance the in-vehicle entertainment experience. We are excited to partner with TuneIn to provide high-quality services in the mobility space to our customers,” said Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairperson and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility. “We welcome TuneIn as a partner in meeting the challenge of bringing a rich entertainment experience into the mobility space.”

“TuneIn has become an essential piece of infotainment in the EV space, providing listeners with high-quality streaming radio content from stations around the world,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “TuneIn's dedication to transforming streaming audio for the EV era is exemplified by the seamless integration of our platform into AFEELA, ensuring its customers can experience the future of driving without compromising access to their favorite radio content. From live sports to local content, TuneIn is the best way to experience radio today.”

TuneIn is a staple in the top EVs around the world, including Tesla, Rivian, Lucid and XPENG. The company also recently signed a deal with Great Wall Motor to integrate into the infotainment systems of several of its new models, significantly expanding TuneIn’s global in-vehicle availability.

TuneIn is accessible on over 200 major platforms and devices. To learn more about TuneIn, please visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Instagram or X .

About Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. is a Japanese joint venture mobility tech company established by Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in 2022 to lead innovation in the mobility industry through joint development and sales of high-value-added electric vehicles (EVs) and creating a business to provide mobility services.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.shm-afeela.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X or LinkedIn .

