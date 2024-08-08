Industrial Packaging Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial Packaging is estimated at US$69.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$95.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The Corrugated Boxes segment is projected to experience significant growth, reaching US$33.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3%. Similarly, the Drums segment is set to grow at a 4.8% CAGR over the next seven years. In the U.S., the market is estimated at $18.3 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR, reaching $21.2 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also experiencing notable growth trends.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the Global Industrial Packaging Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It offers insights into the competitive landscape, highlighting the market presence of major players across different geographies. Additionally, the report identifies key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Industrial Packaging Market, offering actionable insights that can help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic decisions.

Comprehensive market data includes independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. The report also provides in-depth regional analysis with detailed insights into key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Major players covered in the report include Amcor Ltd., Bemis Co., Inc., BWAY Corporation, and more. Additionally, complimentary updates are provided for one year to keep readers informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $69.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



