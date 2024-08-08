Verizon upgrades network in Fresno, CA

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon recently turned on new cell sites in Fresno, bringing reliable 4G and high-speed 5G Ultra Wideband service to residents and visitors. Whether enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet, or using Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications, Verizon customers in the Fresno area just got a big boost.



Verizon has installed three new macro cell sites, which provide large areas of coverage, across Fresno. Verizon customers in the neighborhoods of South Sunnyside, Shields Avenue (East of Fresno international airport), and south of Highway 180 and S. Chestnut Avenue will benefit from improved network performance.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting customers’ connectivity needs where they live, work, and play,” said Jake Hamilton, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon. “By deploying this new capacity, we are providing more opportunities for our customers in the Fresno area to utilize Verizon’s best-in-class network to connect with families, friends, homes and businesses.”

For Fresnans, the additional capacity means more ways for Verizon’s customers to connect. These upgrades allow Verizon to support more network traffic, deliver even better performance to our customers and add new products and services. With additional network resources deployed, Verizon will be able to expand the footprint for its Verizon Home Internet broadband service, providing the speed and capacity needed to connect a family’s phones, laptops and other devices to game-changing home internet.

This work is part of Verizon’s massive multi-year, nationwide network transformation which has added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

Verizon’s retail stores are staffed with tech experts to assist customers with products and services, including the latest smartphones and accessories, wireless plans like myPlan , Verizon Home Internet , myHome and more. For a full list of Verizon store locations and hours, or to virtually connect with a Verizon representative with video assist, please visit www.verizon.com/stores . Customers can also visit www.verizon.com or use the My Verizon app to purchase devices and accessories, learn more about myPlan and get their questions answered.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

