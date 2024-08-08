INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Lamb Weston

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Lamb Weston To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LW) and reminds investors of the August 12, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

According to the Complaint, Defendants made numerous material misrepresentations and omissions regarding the design and implementation of Lamb Weston’s new ERP system. Specifically, throughout the Class Period, Defendants represented that, through the design of the Company’s new ERP system, Lamb Weston had “strengthen[ed] [its] operational infrastructure.” The Company also downplayed any issues it experienced with the implementation of the system as merely “usual bumps,” and told investors that its financial guidance for fiscal 2024 appropriately accounted for any negative financial impact associated with the system’s deployment.

The truth emerged on April 4, 2024, when Lamb Weston disclosed that it experienced significant challenges in its transition to the new ERP system. The disastrous roll-out caused the Company to lose $135 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024, and necessitated a $330 million reduction to its sales guidance for the full fiscal year.

On this news, Lamb Weston’s stock price fell $19.59 per share, or over 19%, to close at $81.53 per share on April 4, 2024.

