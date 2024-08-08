Municorn's Fax App Surges to Industry Leadership with Over 2 Million Downloads on Android

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Municorn Limited, the tech company behind comfax.com , has hit a major milestone with its Android Fax App – 2 million downloads and 45,000+ reviews on the Google Play Store. This puts the app in the top spot for mobile faxing solutions.





The Fax App has been a hit with businesses and individuals looking for secure, easy and user friendly faxing on the go. The success on Android shows the growing need for flexibility in faxing in today’s fast paced business world.

“2 million downloads is a vote of confidence in our technology,” said Municorn’s Head of Marketing. “We’re not just providing a service; we’re changing how people think about faxing in the digital age.”

Here are the key reasons why the app is a success:

User Friendly: The app’s interface has been praised for being easy to use even for those new to digital faxing. Secure: End to end encryption and HIPAA compliance means we address the security concerns of sensitive document transmission. Flexible: Users can send faxes from photos, PDFs and cloud storage services. Reliable: 99.9% transmission rate beats traditional fax machines. Cost Effective: No need for physical fax machines means big cost savings for businesses.



The 4.7 star rating from 45,000+ reviews shows the app’s reliability and user satisfaction. Users rave about the speed, security and customer support.

The app’s success isn’t just limited to individual users but also to larger corporations and healthcare providers who use the HIPAA compliant features for secure document transmission.

“And we’re already looking to the future,” added Municorn as we reached them for comments. “We’ll keep innovating so our app stays ahead of the mobile faxing curve.”

Municorn’s Fax App is available for free on the Google Play Store and ComFax.com. The company also has iOS and web versions of the app so you have faxing covered across all platforms.

About Municorn: For more information, visit ComFax.com or contact:

Availability

Fax App for Android is available now for download on the Google Play Store or on the website at https://comfax.com/android-fax-app/ .

About Municorn Limited

Municorn is a tech company changing the way businesses communicate. Municorn are redefining secure, easy and compliant information exchange for businesses and individuals.

Media Contact:

Rachel Harris

Pulse Media

rachel@pulsemediapr.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0e31d6a-6c76-4d5b-912f-fe9c008b4758