IGadgets and Lexar collaborate on promoting Lexar: Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with Lexar, a global leader in memory solutions, to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub. Designed specifically for professional photographers, videographers, and photography enthusiasts, this compact and powerful SSD delivers exceptional performance and versatility.



To meet the growing demand for fast, large, and high-quality storage, Lexar introduces a portable SSD perfect for capturing stunning 4K 60fps videos on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This pocket-sized SSD, complete with a versatile hub for various accessories, is a dream come true for videographers, filmmakers, and photographers alike.

Here’s the key features for Lexar, a new Era of portable storage:

Up to 2TB Storage

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is a game-changer for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users, offering up to 2TB of storage to effortlessly capture and store stunning 4K 60fps ProRes videos.

Super Compact

Lexar sleek and portable design, about the size of a thumb as the portable SSD is a mere of 1.71” x 0.98” x 0.32”, makes it the perfect companion for on-the-go professionals.

Easy Apple ProRes Recording

Record and save Apple ProRes videos directly to your Lexar professional Go Portable SSD. Enjoy unmatched freedom, flexibility, and portability ensuring a superior user experience for capturing pro-level video externally.

Android Compatible

For Android phone users wondering if the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is compatible, the answer is YES! The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub supports most phones, expanding storage up to 2TB. As long as your Android phone supports USB Type-C (above 3.0), has OTG functionality, and a USB load capacity of above 4.5W, it will work, not just iPhones.

Rock-Solid USB Type-C Adapter

Lexar has USB Type-C male-to-male and male-to-female adapters ensuring seamless and stable storage expansion for your phone.

High Speed Read & Write

With Lexar’s USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, offering read speeds up to 1050 MB/s* and write speeds up to 1000 MB/s*. Enjoy secure and swift data handling like never before.

Versatile Hub for Professional Setups

Beyond its impressive storage capacity, Lexar features a built-in custom hub that provides additional connectivity options, including USB-C ports. The four USB Type-C ports enables connections for a portable SSD, microphones, power banks, and more. As one port supports up to 30W power delivery charging and up to 10 Gbps* transfer speeds, ensuring you have all the connectivity options necessary for a seamless professional setup.

IP65 Dust - and Water-Resistant

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD is ready to travel with you and embrace every adventure. Designed to be tough, it features an IP65 rating for dust- and water-resistance and can withstand drops from up to 1 meter. This makes it ideal for on-the-go photography and videography. Plus, it comes with a silicone protective case for added durability.

256-bit AES Encryption Software

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD has your files safe and protected. You can set up a password-protected secure vault on the drive to hide and encrypt specific files, ensuring your personal data stays safe and private. Protect your creations and keep them secure from prying eyes.

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD is a testament to Lexar’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of content creators. With its exceptional speed, large capacity, and compact design, we believe it will become an indispensable tool for professionals in the industry.

About Lexar,

Founded in 1996, Lexar was born out of innovation to create industry-leading data storage and memory solutions worldwide. We deliver best-in-class products that outperform the competition and provide our customers with unwavering reliability and superior customer service.

For further information please contact: kickstarter@lexar.com

Visit https://www.lexar.com/global/ or check Lexar campaign page.

