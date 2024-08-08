SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before September 6, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – ICU

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ("SeaStar Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICU) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of SeaStar Medical investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 31, 2022 and March 26, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ICU investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) SeaStar and/or Legacy SeaStar had deficient compliance controls and procedures related to the Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) Application; (ii) accordingly, there were deficiencies with the HDE Application, the FDA was unlikely to approve the HDE Application in its present form, and the selective cytopheretic device’s regulatory prospects were overstated; (iii) the Company had downplayed the true scope and severity of deficiencies in its financial controls and procedures, while overstating Defendants’ efforts to remediate the same; (iv) accordingly, SeaStar had failed to properly account for the classification of certain outstanding warrants and the prepaid forward agreement; (v) as a result, SeaStar was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (vi) accordingly, SeaStar’s post-merger business and financial prospects were overstated; and (vii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in SeaStar Medical during the relevant time frame, you have until September 6, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

