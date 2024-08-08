Weracle Launches Weracle Station for New Era in Web3 Gaming

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weracle, a pioneer in Web3 gaming platforms, is thrilled to announce the launch of Weracle Station, a Web3 gaming app that serves as a hub for Web3 games, brand partnership integration, and digital asset management. This milestone marks a significant evolution in its comprehensive, user-friendly gaming ecosystem, introducing innovative features, a redesigned interface, and setting the stage for the highly anticipated Weracle 2.0 upgrade, scheduled for the end of August.



Weracle Station currently offers four games where users can enjoy immersive gameplay and earn game items specific to each game. Also, Weracle connects traditional brands with the Web3 users via the Brand Game NFT (GNFT) feature where brands can boost brand visibility and drive user engagement by offering a unique and engaging gaming experience and valuable NFTs as rewards to the users.

Currently featured as a Brand Game NFT (GNFT), users can earn rewards from the Shake Shack Merge Game. Top players receive a gift box containing a Shake Shack NFT, which includes Endless Frontier game items and a Shake Shack burger coupon valid in Singapore. Users can download the Weracle Station app on Google Play, with the iOS app coming soon.



With the latest update, Weracle Station's new interface enhances the user experience with advanced functionalities for creating, trading, and managing in-game assets. The platform now seamlessly integrates with games, offers an updated UI for easier NFT viewing, and supports multiple languages.

The Weracle 2.0 Update

In the coming weeks, the Weracle 2.0 upgrade will introduce an innovative airdrop system and additional features to further foster community engagement and growth. The update represents significant steps forward in the Web3 gaming industry as Weracle aims to create a sustainable, user-centric game development ecosystem that benefits both developers and players via the integration of AI and blockchain technology. Full details about the Weracle 2.0 update will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are dedicated to continuously improving Weracle Station to meet the needs of our users,” said Shin Myung Yong, CEO at Weracle. “These updates are just the beginning of our efforts to provide a more user-friendly and functional platform. We look forward to unveiling even more exciting features with the Weracle 2.0 upgrade.”

About Weracle

Weracle aims to revolutionize Web3 gaming by bridging Web3 game studios and offline global brands through its comprehensive platform and wallet service. By integrating Web3 technologies and fostering a vibrant community-driven environment, Weracle empowers users to actively participate in game development and delivers digital asset ownership.

The company is comprised of over 20 professionals who bring decades of combined experience in the game and tech industries. The vision is to foster a new era of community-driven game development by redefining ownership and creativity of game assets.

