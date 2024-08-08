Melmed Law Group Proudly Announces Attorney Rosalie Candelario





Meet Rosalie Candelario: Dedicated Attorney at Melmed Law Group

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to welcome Rosalie Candelario , an esteemed attorney with a strong commitment to advocating for employee and women's rights. Rosalie's impressive academic background and diverse legal experience make her a valuable addition to the firm.

About Rosalie Candelario

Rosalie Candelario graduated cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law. She is a member of the Florida Bar, Palm Beach County Bar Association, and the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, reflecting her dedication to professional excellence and advocacy.

Professional Achievements

Rosalie has received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Employment Law and Legal Research & Writing. She has also served as a Professor of Law at Keiser University and the University of Phoenix, where she shared her expertise and passion for the law.

Areas of Expertise

Before joining Melmed Law Group , Rosalie gained extensive experience in:

Real Estate Law

Business Law

Medical Malpractice (Plaintiff Side)

Her current focus at Melmed Law Group is on employment law, where she is dedicated to protecting the rights of employees and ensuring they receive fair treatment.



Areas of Interest

Rosalie is particularly passionate about:

Women's Rights

Employee Rights

Plaintiff-Focused Claims

Connect with Rosalie Candelario



For more information or to connect with Rosalie Candelario, visit her LinkedIn profile .

Founded in 2015, Melmed Law Group has become a beacon of hope for employees facing workplace harassment , discrimination , and wage theft. Under the leadership of Jonathan Melmed , the firm has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions, earning recognition as a top law firm for employee rights.

Media Contact:

Paniz Rad

Marketing Director

Melmed Law Group

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe913305-20fb-40f6-b971-fdd0cdae4e19