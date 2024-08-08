Hawai‘i State Department of Education to offer new mental health and wellness resource for families and staff

HONOLULU, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE), in partnership with the Cook Center for Human Connection , a national non-profit family foundation, announced today that it will be providing families and staff statewide with access to ParentGuidance.org , a 24/7 online platform that offers parents and staff with resources and support for student mental health.

ParentGuidance.org works with schools and their communities nationwide, empowering families to help children thrive through its mental health resources. Hawaiʻi parents and school staff will have free access to resources including:

Regular one-on-one parent coaching for parents, families and school staff

Access to over 30 mental health series virtual seminars

Online lessons led by licensed therapists

“Ask a Therapist,” a frequently updated question and answer forum

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our students, we are excited to introduce this new resource designed specifically to support families in addressing student mental health,” Annie Kalama, Assistant Superintendent of the HIDOE Office of Student Support Services said. “Parents play a crucial role in their child’s overall mental health and this resource will help to provide them with the tools, information and support they need to foster positive mental and emotional growth for their child.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, child and adolescent healthcare professionals are treating youth with soaring rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and suicidality, creating the potential for lasting impacts on themselves, their families, and their communities.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education for the benefit of their families and school staff. This shows that they truly care about the role of parents in their children's emotional well-being,” said Anne Brown, president and CEO of Cook Center for Human Connection. “By providing education, resources, and direct support to families, we look forward to helping the people who love and care for their children most: the parents.”

HIDOE joins 360 other school districts that have partnered with the Cook Center, brining the access to mental health services to more than 3.3 million families across 46 states.





For more information or to sign-up for this new resource, please visit ParentGuidance.org .

About the Cook Center for Human Connection

The Cook Center for Human Connection (CCHC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building the essential human connections necessary for individuals to thrive, providing mental health support to families, and preventing suicide. The foundation is uniting the best resources and partners to foster mental health success. This mission is carried out through collaborations with schools, communities, and families, offering programs for parents and global resources to increase awareness and provide the necessary support for everyone to flourish. Learn more at CookCenter.org .

About the Hawai‘i State Department of Education

Hawai‘i's public school system was founded on Oct. 15, 1840, by King Kamehameha III. It is the oldest public school system west of the Mississippi and one of the largest in the country – 295 unique schools on seven islands, with more than 22,000 full-time and 20,000 part-time/casual employees serving over 167,000 students, their families and the community. Our vision: Hawai‘i’s students are educated, healthy and joyful lifelong learners who contribute positively to our community and global society. Learn more at hawaiipublicschools.org .

