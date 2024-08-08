IPG Demonstrates Leadership in Sustainable Packaging in 2023 Annual Sustainability Report





SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG (Intertape Polymer Group), a leading manufacturer of packaging and protective solutions, has issued its 2023 sustainability report, highlighting the company’s achievements and strengthening its future commitments to create a positive impact. The report, titled 'Safe, Circular and Responsible,' features IPG's continuing focus on responsible manufacturing, environmental stewardship, and the well-being of its workforce by providing a detailed account of IPG’s sustainability efforts and opportunities for improvement.

"IPG is a leading provider of packaging and protective solutions, and an invaluable partner to its customers in diverse end-markets. Sustainability is central to our strategy and is a key pillar in the design of our products, conduct of our operations, and the safety and engagement of our teammates," said Pete Durette, CEO of IPG. "While not easy, our efforts to provide increasingly sustainable products to our customers are both reducing our environmental impact and improving our social impacts, and we look forward to continuing our progress on these commitments in 2024. Our employees, suppliers and customers are vital partners in our efforts, and we thank them for their continued support and partnership."

In 2023, Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitments were validated, adding to IPG’s commitment as signatories to The Climate Pledge, the CEO Water Mandate, the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion (CEO Action Pledge), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the TRUE Zero Waste program, and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Better Climate Challenge. IPG's dedication to accountability and ambitious objectives is evident in its participation in these agreements, and these efforts highlight IPG's commitment to sustainable practices.

"Our commitments are the foundation behind our actions. They help to set the expectation on which our IPG goals are based, and taken together, are the north star for where our efforts are focused,” said Jay Bolus, VP of Sustainability at IPG. “Over the last three years, we have continued to identify and implement improvements. The sustainability challenge is dynamic, and we continue our efforts to find creative solutions to meet our commitments.”

Highlights from the 2023 IPG Sustainability Report include:

Realized more than 60% of our revenue from products that are Cradle to Cradle Certified, and from products that are recyclable/compostable

Confirmed our science-based target to reduce our carbon emissions by 42% by 2030

Achieved a 12% reduction in our Scope 1 & 2 emissions and a 27% reduction in our Scope 3 emissions from the 2021 baseline

Achieved a record level of safety performance across our sites

Received numerous recognitions for our sustainability performance, as highlighted throughout this report



For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

IPG’s full 2023 Sustainability Report is available at https://www.itape.com/sustainability

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the IPG, visit www.itape.com.

Cradle to Cradle Certified® is a registered trademark of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jay Bolus

VP, Sustainability

IPG

jbolus@itape.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a26dd90-4a2e-4933-8fda-5a844abe2bde