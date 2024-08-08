FCL Builders to Promote Kelly Pettigrew to Lead Expanded West Region

Chicago, IL, USA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCL Builders, LLC, a leading national design builder, today announced the selection of Vice President Kelly Pettigrew to assume leadership of FCL’s California offices in Irvine and Sacramento in addition to the Phoenix office which he has led since 2021. The West Region manages FCL’s industrial construction projects in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.

“FCL is built upon solid relationships, and nobody exemplifies that more than Kelly Pettigrew,” said FCL President Chris Linn. “In the three years he’s been with us, Kelly has dramatically expanded our presence and cemented our reputation to deliver unparalleled quality in the western region. He is a strong advocate for our customers, ensuring their goals and vision are our own. He also champions his employees and professional partners, attracting the best talent and setting them up for success. We’re confident Kelly and his skilled teams have the vision, strategic thinking, and attention to detail to maximize all opportunities in the region.”

For more than a quarter century, Pettigrew has worked in all aspects of construction, building solid relationships with professional partners, municipalities, industry associations, and colleagues. He began as a laborer in high school; after earning a degree in Civil Engineering (Structural Emphasis), he worked his way up to engineer, superintendent, and roles in pre-construction and project management before taking on a leadership role with FCL. The FCL Experience that Pettigrew and his teams deliver ensures every customer, every project, and every challenge is equipped with trusted collaboration and clear communication to yield desired outcomes that exceed the highest expectations.

“As businesses around the nation rapidly expand their industrial footprints, it's more important than ever for proven building partners to be fully ready to deliver results wherever the next project is,” said Pettigrew. “Uniting three offices under one leadership team consolidates local talent and streamlines our ability to mobilize resources and deliver operational excellence throughout the region.”

Like all FCL regions, national expertise and deep resources in e-commerce, cold storage, manufacturing, food processing, warehousing and distribution, life sciences, and data centers is built into every team the company deploys. FCL is consistently top ranked among builders in each of the company’s specialty service areas.