‘GOT IT FROM MY MOMMA’ PODCAST ANNOUNCES NEW SERIES FEATURING IN-DEPTH CONVERSATIONS ON MENTAL HEALTH WITH MOMS OF STAR ATHLETES

Nashville, TN, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ‘Got It From My Momma’ podcast proudly announces the launch of its new interview series featuring heartfelt and insightful conversations about mental health with the mothers of America’s leading athletes. The series sheds light on the often overlooked mental health challenges experienced by athletes and offers in-depth analysis from Dr. Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt, the nation’s leading mental health provider.

Hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, the series launched Tuesday featuring an interview with Keisha Caine Bishop, mother of World Champion track star Noah Lyles. Each week, a new episode explores a variety of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, resilience, and the impact of high-pressure environments on both athletes and their families. Additional guests include Missy Franklin (swimmer and five-time medalist) alongside her mother, D. A., and Gina Chiles (mother of Jordan Chiles, elite gymnast and three-time medalist) and more.

“There is a deep, intrinsic connection between sports and mental health,” says Dr. Trivedi. “While exercise and team activities can help to lessen stress, anxiety, and depression, there is a direct correlation between mental health disorders among high-profile athletes. Often, parents are the first to notice the signs.”

Following their conversation, Vickery Smith closes out each episode with an epilogue by Dr. Trivedi where he dives deeper into the specific topics and conditions discussed. This partnership hopes to provide the audience with the tools to discuss, empower, and address their child’s mental fitness needs.

“I always strive to provide entertainment, encouragement, and education to my listeners, and this partnership with Sheppard Pratt and Dr. Trivedi is the perfect way to offer an in-depth look at topics top of mind for all parents,” says Vickery Smith. “By sharing the personal stories of these incredible moms, alongside the more clinical look at diagnosis and resources, I hope this series inspires while providing support to the GIFMM community.”

Sheppard Pratt is the nation’s largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, special education, developmental disability, and social services. They offer local inpatient and outpatient services as well as nationwide support.

To tune-in to the new series, visit https://www.gotitfrommymommapodcast.com/. For more information on mental health services from Sheppard Pratt, visit https://www.sheppardpratt.org/.

ABOUT THE GOT IT FROM MY MOMMA PODCAST: “Got It From My Momma” launched in November 2022 and features the moms of popular entertainers and athletes. Vickery Smith has worked as a reporter, anchor, print journalist, and producer in the entertainment and broadcast news world for more than 20 years. Her career includes working with each of the major networks and nationally broadcast entertainment programs, including Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, and EXTRA. Jennifer is also the mother of rising country music artist Conner Smith who is signed to Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co imprint.

ABOUT SHEPPARD PRATT: Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental healthcare on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently recognized as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.