Dave Cantin Group Advises Buyer and Seller in Ownership Transition of EuroCar and Lotus of Orange County Auto Dealerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, announces that Edgar Castellanos and partners Open Road Capital have acquired the automotive dealerships EuroCar and Lotus of Orange County from Z NAFE.



EuroCar is recognized as the West Coast’s largest luxury and exotic car boutique, where it holds an inventory of more than 150 of the world’s most distinctive automobiles in a 55,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility. Lotus of Orange County stands as the exclusive Lotus dealer in the region and is renowned as the premier Lotus dealership on the West Coast. The acquisition of the two dealerships by Castellanos and Open Road Capital (ORC) marks a significant milestone in expanding their footprint in the luxury and exotic car market.

“With EuroCar’s inventory, sales performance and an upcoming service expansion, along with Lotus of Orange County’s exclusive status, Castellanos and Open Road Capital are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the region’s luxury and exotic vehicle market,” said Dave Cantin, CEO of Dave Cantin Group. “It’s an honor and pleasure to work with great people in Z, Edgar and ORC. It’s a credit to the DCG team for their expertise and guidance, and we look forward to being of service as their business continues to grow.”

Stephen Jones led the transaction for Dave Cantin Group, working with both buyer and seller for a smooth ownership transition.

Testimonials for Dave Cantin Group:

Seller: Z NAFE

I am thrilled to share my exceptional experience working with the Dave Cantin Group in the sale of my business, EuroCar. From the outset, their professionalism and expertise were evident. The DCG team demonstrated a profound understanding of the luxury automotive market, coupled with an unparalleled dedication to achieving the best possible outcome.

Navigating the sale of EuroCar, a leading luxury and exotic car dealership, required not only strategic acumen but also a deep appreciation for the intricacies of our unique business. Dave Cantin Group excelled in both areas. They provided insightful guidance, crafted a tailored strategy, and executed with precision, ensuring a smooth and successful transaction.

Their commitment to excellence was clear at every step, from valuing the business to negotiating the final deal. Their proactive approach and transparent communication instilled confidence throughout the process. Thanks to their efforts, EuroCar has transitioned seamlessly into capable hands, ready to continue its legacy of excellence.

I highly recommend the Dave Cantin Group to anyone seeking exceptional advisory services for business transactions. Their expertise, integrity, and dedication are truly unmatched.

Z NAFE, Former Owner, EuroCar and Lotus of Orange County

Buyer: Open Road Capital

We appreciate the efforts of Stephen Jones and the entire Dave Cantin Group team in facilitating the acquisition of EuroCar and Lotus of Orange County. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in navigating this complex transaction and achieving a successful outcome. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to grow our presence in the luxury and exotic automotive space.

Peter Sheptak, VP and General Counsel at Open Road Capital

About Dave Cantin Group

Headquartered in New York, NY, the Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups. Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces the automotive podcast, Dealer News Today, and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide as well as other worthy charitable initiatives its clients are passionate about. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

