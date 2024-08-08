Sidetrade acquires 87.85% of SHS Viveon AG, delisting set for November 2024

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces the successful completion of its acquisition of SHS Viveon AG, a German leader in credit risk management software. This marks Sidetrade’s first entry into the German market and a significant step forward in its ambition to become the leader in the Order-to-Cash sector globally.

Under the terms of the Offer which ran from May 7 to July 29, 2024, Sidetrade AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sidetrade group, acquired 2,181,392 shares of SHS Viveon AG, representing 87.58% of SHS Viveon AG’s capital.

Sidetrade then strengthened its position as the majority shareholder with 2,188,135 shares of SHS Viveon AG as of August 8, 2024, representing 87.85% of SHS Viveon AG’s capital.

After November 15, 2024, SHS Viveon (ISIN: DE000A0XFWK2) will no longer be listed on “Freiverkehr” market of the Munich Stock Exchange.

Sidetrade is assisted by King & Spalding LLP as legal advisor on the transaction and ODDO BHF SE as financial advisor.

About SHS Viveon AG, a German leader in credit risk & compliance management software applications

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, SHS Viveon AG offers applications designed to enable risk, credit, and compliance management teams to automatically identify, assess, and hedge risks in a flexible, digital process. It simplifies access to all relevant data from any system, improves analysis and simulation, and enables better business decisions.

In 2023, SHS Viveon AG reported revenues of €8.8 million. SHS Viveon AG’s customer portfolio currently comprises 80 businesses including Fortune 100 companies.





