Howard Community College To Host Registration Event Series August 13, 22, and 24

COLUMBIA, MD, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) is offering a series of August Registration events to help prospective and current students apply, register, and prepare for the upcoming fall semester. Current and prospective students can receive assistance with course selection and registration, academic advising, financial aid, and placement testing. Information about the schedule of events is available at HowardCC.edu/RegEvents.

Summer Bash: August 13, 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Students and the community are invited to HCC’s beautiful downtown Columbia campus for Summer Bash, a perfect opportunity to get all the information needed to start your journey at HCC. In addition to free food, games, live music and giveaways, students can learn about academic programs, apply to HCC and register for classes, complete financial aid and scholarship applications and take a tour of campus! In the event of rain or inclement weather, Summer Bash will be moved indoors.

Dragon Days: August 13, 8:30 a.m.; August 22, 5:30 p.m.; and August 24, 8:30 a.m.

Dragon Days is an extension of HCC’s online New Student Orientation, and offers an in-person opportunity for admitted students to explore campus, meet fellow students, connect with faculty and staff, and get familiar with campus resources. Join us on August 13 (8:30 a.m., before Summer Bash), August 22 (5:30 p.m.), and August 24 (8:30 a.m., before Super Saturday)

Super Saturday: August 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All student success offices will be open and ready to assist students in completing the steps to enroll for the fall semester. No RSVP is needed! Students can apply, meet with admissions coaches, take placement tests (must begin tests by 1 p.m.), register for courses, complete financial aid, and learn about tutoring and support services. The HCC bookstore will be open for students to purchase HCC swag and pick up course materials.

Howard Community College’s fall credit classes begin on August 26. Prospective students can apply anytime online at HowardCC.edu/Apply. Registration information for 7 and 15 week courses is available at HowardCC.edu/Register.

Howard Community College was recently named among the nation's top two-year colleges by Niche, an online college selection and data resource for families. HCC ranked #92 among all two-year institutions and the top community college in the Baltimore metropolitan area. HCC enrolls nearly 22,000 credit and non-credit students of all ages from more than 104 countries and yields more than $343 million in economic impact as one of Howard County's largest employers.

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.