Konica Minolta Awards Top Performing Channel Partners at Dealer Events

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its recent dealer award winners, recognizing accomplishments during its 2023 fiscal year (April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024). The company honored top performers for revenue growth and excellence both overall and in the areas of production print and digital transformation (DX) during its dealer events this week.

This year, Konica Minolta has been hosting smaller, more intimate events with its dealers. The focused events allow for a deeper dive into new technologies, opportunities and sales strategies, as well as the opportunity for more one-on-one conversations. This past week, the company hosted its midwest and west communities of mid-market dealers, followed by its top 25 performing dealer partners, with both events being held in Chicago, Illinois.

The following awards were presented on Tuesday, August 6 during the High Velocity Dealer Summit.

Dealer Excellence (largest) Total Revenue

Dealer Growth Total Revenue

Dealer Excellence Production Print

Dealer Growth Production Print

Dealer Excellence DX

Dealer Growth DX

Paladin Managed Solutions, LLC

Awards presented on August 8 during the 2024 Top 25 Dealer Event included:

Dealer Excellence Total Revenue

Dealer Growth Total Revenue

Dealer Excellence Production Print

Dealer Growth Production Print

Dealer Excellence DX

Dealer Growth DX

“Our dealer partners are experiencing incredible growth through the diversification of their businesses, and we are proud to play a part in that,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “We love having the opportunity to recognize their work and express how much we truly value their business. We are right behind them, supporting their efforts as they take on new challenges to reach their goals.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachments