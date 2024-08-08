Tintina Announces Share Consolidation

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TTS) is pleased to announce that the board of directors passed a resolution to proceed with a consolidation of common shares of the Company on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidated shares for one (1) post consolidated share (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation was approved by the Company’s shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting held on June 26, 2024.



Currently, a total of 45,904,932 common shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of approximately 22,952,841 common shares will be issued and outstanding. The effective date of the Consolidation will be August 13, 2024 and it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company, which are currently halted, will resume traded on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 13, 2024.

Marrelli Trust Company (the “Transfer Agent”) will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to the Transfer Agent in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

About Tintina

Tintina is a Canadian-based company with over twenty years of experience in the junior mining industry. Tintina currently owns two main properties, both of which are located in Yukon. The common shares of Tintina are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TTS”.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the receipt of all required approvals including without limitation the approvals of applicable stock exchanges. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as “proposed”, “will”, “subject to”, “near future”, “in the event”, “would”, “expect”, “prepared to” and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; risks relating to delay or failure to receive shareholder, regulatory or other approvals; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in Tintina’s documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

