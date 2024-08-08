Calling All Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC To Claim Your Losses

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating the merger between Morphic Holding, Inc. (“Morphic”) (NASDAQ: MORF) and Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly”) (NYSE: LLY). Investors who purchased Morphic and continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MORF.



Investigation Details

The investigation concerns whether Morphic's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties and failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.

Under the terms of the agreement, Morphic Holding shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash per share they own.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Morphic shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MORF. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com