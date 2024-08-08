Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Size To Worth USD 5.61 Billion by 2033 | CAGR of 7.20%

New York, United States , Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.80 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.61 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.20% during the projected period.





Agricultural biological testing is the assessment and investigation of biological products used in agriculture to increase yield, shield crops from disease, and promote ecologically friendly farming practices. These products contain a variety of substances and organisms, such as microbial inoculants, biostimulants, biopesticides, and fertilizers. Agricultural biologicals are compounds derived from natural sources, such as bacteria, plants, or animals, that are utilized to increase crop yield and health. Furthermore, agricultural biologicals are a potential class of inputs intended to improve crop health and output while reducing dependency on artificial pesticides. Biologicals can be either biostimulants, which encourage a range of beneficial activities, or biopesticides, which reduce pests. Biologicals might include natural items derived from living beings or living microbes. Biopesticides are subject to federal rules, whereas biostimulants are not. Furthermore, growing consumer interest in organic and sustainable food Consumer demand for organic and sustainable food products is driving up the popularity of agricultural biologicals. These natural products can increase soil fertility, crop yields, and pest resistance without having the harmful effects of traditional fertilizers and pesticides. However, the main challenge facing the agricultural biological testing sector is the lack of standardized testing protocols. Currently, there are no widely accepted testing standards for agricultural products, and different countries and regions have different rules and regulations. This could lead to disputes between farmers and consumers, and companies could find it difficult to expand within the estimated global market for agricultural biological testing.

Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Analytical, Regulatory, and Field Support), By Product Type (Bio-Pesticides, Bio-Fertilizers, and Bio-Stimulants), By End User (Government Agencies, Biological Product Manufacturers, Outsourced Contracts, Plant Breeders, and Research Organizations), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The analytical segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agriculture biological testing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global agriculture biological testing market is divided into analytical, regulatory, and field support. Among these, the analytical segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agriculture biological testing market during the projected timeframe. Analytical testing has a big influence on agriculture since it promotes sustainable farming practices, increases agricultural output, and safeguards the environment. In both the agricultural industry and research and development facilities, an analytical technique known as ICP-OES is widely employed. It is the ideal technique for identifying major and minor components in soil and plant samples, as well as for identifying heavy metal presence.

The bio-pesticides segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture biological testing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product type, the global agriculture biological testing market is divided into bio-pesticides, bio-fertilizers, and bio-stimulants. Among these, the bio-pesticides segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture biological testing market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the greater emphasis on reducing the usage of chemical pesticides to reduce the risks to human health and the environment. Due to they are bio-based, bio-pesticides effectively manage pests without causing environmental damage. The governmental push to reduce the use of chemical pesticides has increased the demand for bio-pesticide testing services. Additionally, the primary trend in the agricultural biological testing market for biopesticides is the creation of new methods and technologies.

The biological product manufacturers segment is predicted for the highest revenue share in the global agriculture biological testing market during the estimated period.

Based on the end user, the global agriculture biological testing market is divided into government agencies, biological product manufacturers, outsourced contracts, plant breeders, and research organizations. Among these, the biological product manufacturers segment is predicted for the highest revenue share in the global agriculture biological testing market during the estimated period.

Biological products are directly responsible for guaranteeing the efficacy, safety, and quality of their products before delivery to clients. For producers to stay in compliance with regulations, validate product claims, and maintain customer trust, testing services are essential. manufacturers of biological products used in agriculture, such as biostimulants, biopesticides, and biofertilizers, which are designed to encourage plant growth and shield crops from pests and illnesses.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture biological testing market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture biological testing market over the forecast period. driven by the need to preserve food security and the growing need for environmentally friendly farming practices. The growth of this industry is also being fueled by the spread of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and the increase in agricultural diseases. Disease testing is the most crucial test used in agricultural biotesting due to it has the potential to detect and prevent crop illnesses. things like a well-established organic farming business, stringent regulations, and significant R&D costs. The United States, with its vast agricultural region and diverse climate, is the largest market segment.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture biological testing market during the projected timeframe. In the Asia Pacific region, the use of agricultural biologicals and testing services is skyrocketing. This is a result of the need to increase agricultural output while reducing the detrimental effects of farming on the environment. More and more countries in the Asia-Pacific region are realizing the necessity for environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices. The rapidly increasing population of the Asia-Pacific area is raising concerns about food security. As a result, there is a rise in awareness and the government is taking certain actions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market include ALS Group, Anadiag Group, Bionema Group Limited, BioTecnologie BT, Eurofins APAL Pty Ltd, Eurofins Scientific SE, i2LResearch, Lallemand Inc., LAUS GmbH, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, SGS SA (Société Générale de Surveillance SA), Staphyt SA, SynTech Research Group, and Others

Recent Developments

In July 2024, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), a firm producing the most advanced platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and Syngenta Crop Protection, a leader in agricultural innovation, announced a new agreement to expedite the delivery of a breakthrough biological solution. The two companies have previously collaborated on next-generation seed technologies.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market, By Application

Analytical

Regulatory

Field Support

Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market, By Product Type

Bio-Pesticides

Bio-Fertilizers

Bio-Stimulants

Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market, By End-User

Government Agencies

Biological Product Manufacturers

Outsourced Contracts

Plant Breeders

Research Organizations

Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



