Marimaca Copper Announces the Appointment of Kieran Daly to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper”, “Marimaca” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kieran Daly to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Daly joins as a non-executive Director and as a nominee of Assore International Holdings Limited (“AIH”) pursuant to the rights associated with the previously announced strategic equity investment in Marimaca by AIH (see press release dated July 16, 2024). Mr. Daly is the Managing Director of AIH and Executive: Growth & Strategic Development at AIH’s parent company, Assore Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (“Assore”).



Mr. Daly has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry across executive, strategic, corporate development, commercial and operational roles. He joined Assore in 2018 having previously spent over 10 years in natural resources investment banking at UBS, Macquarie and Investec. Prior to that, Mr. Daly spent 15 years at Anglo American plc’s Coal Division (Anglo Coal) in a number of roles culminating in his appointment as Global Head of Strategy prior to his departure in 2007. Mr. Daly currently serves as a non-executive Director of ASX-/AIM-listed Atlantic Lithium Ltd and JSE-/AIM-listed Gemfields Group Limited. Mr. Daly holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines, United Kingdom, and an MBA from Wits Business School, South Africa.

About Marimaca

Marimaca Copper is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on developing the Marimaca Project, an oxide, open-pit, heap leach copper project located in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “MARI” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “MARIF”.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Jos Simpson / Adam Baynes

marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained in this news release has been prepared by AIH, which information has not been independently audited or verified by the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company as to the accuracy or completeness of such information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSX nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.