Apollomics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc. (Nasdaq: APLM) (“Apollomics” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, today announced the Company management will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference taking place on August 13-15, 2024 in Boston, MA.



Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Company presentation

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, August 14, 2024 at 9:30 am ET

Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel

Presenter: Matthew Plunkett, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of Apollomics

Webcast: Click here

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Canaccord Genuity representative to request meetings. A link to access company presentation, when available, will be posted to Company website on the Events page under the Investors section.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics’ lead programs include its core product, vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States, and uproleselan (APL-106), a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers, which is currently in Phase 1 and Phase 3 clinical trials in China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(646) 751-4363

eric@lifesciadvisors.com