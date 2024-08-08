Byrna Technologies Sets Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in the months of August and September.
Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference
Date: Thursday, August 15th
Location: Virtual
Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation time: 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
The presentation will be webcast live here
2024 Gateway Conference
Date: Thursday, September 5th
Location: Four Seasons San Francisco; San Francisco, CA
Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here
Request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting by emailing conference@gateway-grp.com
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 9th and Tuesday, September 10th
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel; New York, NY
Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings
B. Riley Consumer & TMT Consumer Conference
Date: Thursday, September 12th
Location: Sofitel New York; New York, NY
Format: One-on-one meetings
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Byrna’s management team, please contact Gateway Group at BYRN@gateway-grp.com.
About Byrna Technologies Inc.
Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.
Investor Contact:
Tom Colton and Alec Wilson
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
BYRN@gateway-grp.com