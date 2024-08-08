Expion360 to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

REDMOND, Ore., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and review ongoing initiatives and anticipated 2024 milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Aydelott, Chief Financial Officer, of Expion360 will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here .

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Dial-in: 1-844-825-9789 International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5180 Conference Code: 10191292 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1681427&tp_key=b45018adfd

A telephone replay will be available commencing approximately three hours after the call and will remain available through August 28, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 10191292. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here .

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here .

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com .

Company Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

541-797-6714

Email Contact