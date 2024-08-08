MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Enters into Asset Exchange Agreement with MarineMax for Aviara Brand

Transaction Better Positions MasterCraft to Execute Strategic Growth Initiatives with Enhanced Operational Focus



MasterCraft to Wind Down Merritt Island Production Facility Operations and Commence Marketing of Property for Sale

Aviara Segment to be Reported as Discontinued Operations Beginning First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (“MasterCraft” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an asset exchange agreement under which it will transfer the rights to its Aviara brand of luxury dayboats and related assets to Cruisers Yachts, a subsidiary of MarineMax, Inc. (“MarineMax”).

Under the terms of the agreement, MasterCraft will transfer ownership of the Aviara brand, including all commercial and operational assets relating to Aviara’s product line, to Cruisers Yachts. As part of the asset exchange, MarineMax will pay for all boats currently on order, in addition to select branding and operational assets, including Aviara’s website, tooling and inventory. MarineMax will also assume Aviara’s customer care, warranty liability and administration. MasterCraft will discontinue operations of the Aviara segment, close its Merritt Island, Florida production facility and offer the property for open market sale. Other financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MasterCraft, said, “Following a review of our strategic growth plans, we are confident this arrangement best positions our company to focus on extending our leadership position in our MasterCraft, Crest and Balise brands, optimize our cost structure, and direct resources towards other long-term growth initiatives. As the primary U.S. retail distributor for Aviara since launch, MarineMax knows the brand and its customers well and we believe they are the ideal partner to continue managing Aviara and fully supporting existing and future customers moving forward.”

Nelson added, “The hard work and dedication of our incredible Aviara team has quickly enabled this product line to become a blue-chip brand in boating, and they have done an excellent job operating the business through the current market cycle. We are committed to supporting the Aviara team through this transition.”

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in our fiscal first quarter.

The Company intends to classify Aviara as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

