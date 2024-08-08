Turtle Beach Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full Year Outlook

– Second Quarter Net Revenue of $76.5 million, up 59% Year-over-Year –

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming headset and accessories brand, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net revenue was $76.5 million, an increase of 59% compared to the prior year period.

Net loss was $(7.5) million or ($0.35) per share compared to a net loss of ($15.9) million or ($0.93) net loss per share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million, an improvement of $8.7 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($5.7) million in the prior year period.



“We're proud to report another quarter of strong performance for Turtle Beach, as we saw continued momentum in our business, significant gross margin expansion, further execution of our cost-reduction initiatives, and the integration of PDP that is ahead of schedule,” said Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

“Our second quarter results reflect the team’s unwavering commitment to execution, as we have married the rapid integration of a significant acquisition with our ongoing focus on proactive cost management, all the while providing best-in-class and innovative products to our customers. In the quarter, Turtle Beach continued to demonstrate its market-leading position in gaming headsets while simultaneously overseeing meaningful share gains in gaming controllers. At the same time, the benefits of the PDP acquisition highlight a scale and diversification advantage that are paving the way for Turtle Beach to stand apart in the competitive gaming equipment market.”

“Revenue for the quarter reached $76.5 million, a significant 59% increase year-over-year, bolstered by the successful ongoing integration of PDP and robust demand for our leading products. Even excluding PDP, we saw healthy organic growth of 15%. This growth, coupled with our ongoing efficiency initiatives, led to a substantial improvement in profitability, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching $3.0 million for the quarter.

“The integration of PDP is already yielding synergies and expanding our market opportunities. Our unyielding focus on margin expansion is evident in our results, driven by optimized cost structures and operational efficiencies. We're particularly pleased with our ability to generate strong cash flow from operations, which has allowed us to repurchase approximately $15 million of our stock this quarter—the largest repurchase in our history. This action underscores our confidence in Turtle Beach's trajectory and our commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

“Looking ahead, we're excited about what we are seeing in our product pipeline, the strategic advantages gained from the PDP acquisition, and our ongoing efforts to enhance profitability while driving growth. As a result, we're raising our full-year guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting our optimism for the remainder of 2024.”

Share Repurchase Update and Implementation of Rule 10b5-1 Plan

During the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 952,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $15.2 million. The Company has approximately $31.4 million remaining to repurchase shares under its share repurchase program which expires on April 9, 2025.

In our ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders, the Company will continue to repurchase shares opportunisitically in the market through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. Additionally, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has successfully negotiated amendments to the Company’s credit agreements, providing additional flexibility for share repurchases, which will allow for the implementation of an ongoing formulaic share repurchase program, commonly referred to as a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The Company will provide regular updates to shareholders on the results of its ongoing share repurchase program at the end of each quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Summary

At June 30, 2024, the Company had net debt of $61.2 million, comprised of $73.6 million of borrowings and $12.5 million of cash. Inventories at June 30, 2024 were $73.3 million compared to $44.0 million at December 31, 2023 which now includes PDP. Cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $14.6 million compared to $24.2 million for the six months ended at June 30, 2023.

Outlook

Turtle Beach is updating its 2024 outlook. The Company is maintaining its guidance for net revenue for the full year ending December 31, 2024, to be between $370 and $380 million. This revenue range, translates to 43-47% growth year-over-year.

The Company currently expects Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ending December 31, 2024, to be between $53 and $56 million, up from the prior range of between $51 million to $54 million compared to $6.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA for 2023.

The aforementioned 2024 guidance ranges include operations of PDP beginning March 13, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this earnings release certain financial metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, that the Securities and Exchange Commission define as “non-GAAP financial measures.” Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to the Company’s GAAP financial results and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non-recurring special items that we believe are not representative of core operations, as further described in Table 4. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The non-GAAP financial measures included herein exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted EBITDA included as Table 4 below for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

By providing full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company provided its expectation of a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. Information reconciling full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity, and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss), including other income (expense), provision for income taxes and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA outlook to its net income (loss) outlook for such periods is not provided. These reconciling items could be material to the Company’s actual results for such periods.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Table 1. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 76,478 $ 47,982 $ 132,326 $ 99,426 Cost of revenue 53,402 36,110 91,464 73,415 Gross profit 23,076 11,872 40,862 26,011 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 13,741 10,351 22,754 19,874 Research and development 4,589 4,189 8,491 8,290 General and administrative 7,463 13,125 13,137 20,132 Acquisition-related cost 1,394 — 6,304 — Total operating expenses 27,187 27,665 50,686 48,296 Operating loss (4,111 ) (15,793 ) (9,824 ) (22,285 ) Interest expense 2,220 (17 ) 2,370 146 Other non-operating expense, net 352 198 722 318 Loss before income tax (6,683 ) (15,974 ) (12,916 ) (22,749 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 841 (54 ) (5,547 ) (124 ) Net loss $ (7,524 ) $ (15,920 ) $ (7,369 ) $ (22,625 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.35 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.34 ) Diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.34 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 21,252 17,156 19,795 16,869 Diluted 21,252 17,156 19,795 16,869





Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Table 2. June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,462 $ 18,726 Accounts receivable, net 46,474 54,390 Inventories 73,347 44,019 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,380 7,720 Total Current Assets 143,663 124,855 Property and equipment, net 6,295 4,824 Goodwill 56,762 10,686 Intangible assets, net 46,683 1,734 Other assets 10,985 7,868 Total Assets $ 264,388 $ 149,967 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ 24,029 $ — Accounts payable 48,380 26,908 Other current liabilities 30,827 29,424 Total Current Liabilities 103,236 56,332 Debt, non-current 45,772 — Income tax payable 1,508 1,546 Other liabilities 8,611 7,012 Total Liabilities 159,127 64,890 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 21 18 Additional paid-in capital 247,917 220,185 Accumulated deficit (141,646 ) (134,277 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,031 ) (849 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 105,261 85,077 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 264,388 $ 149,967





Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Table 3. Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 14,613 $ 24,210 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (79,261 ) (1,252 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 80,288 99,785 Repayment of revolving credit facilities (56,259 ) (118,838 ) Proceeds of term loan 50,000 — Repayment of term loan (417 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 2,941 1,358 Repurchase of common stock (15,207 ) (974 ) Debt Issuance Costs (3,170 ) (80 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 58,176 (18,749 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 208 182 Net decrease in cash (6,264 ) 4,391 Cash - beginning of period 18,726 11,396 Cash - end of period $ 12,462 $ 15,787



