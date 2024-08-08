Lifeward to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 15, 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward™), (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions to revolutionize what is possible in rehabilitation, recovery, and the pursuit of life’s passions in the face of physical limitation or disability, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, August 15, 2024.



Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the financial results. To access the call, analysts and investors may utilize the following:

Toll free (U.S.) 1-833-316-0561 International (U.S) 1-412-317-0690 Germany 0800-6647650 Israel 1-80-9212373 Access Code Please reference the “Lifeward Earnings Call”

The conference call will be webcast live and the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company’s website at GoLifeward.com in the "Investors" section, or through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i8mtrha9. An archived webcast will also be available on the company's website.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES Systems.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward) and/or its affiliates.