Renown Health pioneers HistoSonics Edison system delivering histotripsy for non-invasive liver tumor treatment

Reno, NEV., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health announced today that the first patients have received targeted liver tumor treatments through the Edison® System histotripsy technology, which uses focused ultrasound waves to noninvasively destroy a designated tissue or tumor in the liver. This revolutionary technology represents a significant advancement in providing leading-edge surgical care to patients. Renown joins the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins in being amongst the first in the country to offer this revolutionary non-invasive clinical procedure.

Surgical oncologists Christos A. Galanopoulos MD, MBA, MSc, FACS; Nicholas Manguso, MD; and Randy Zuckerman, MD of the William N. Pennington Cancer Institute at Renown Health, are amongst the first physicians in the world trained to perform the procedure which destroys both primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those that can’t otherwise be removed surgically. Renown’s multidisciplinary team includes surgical oncologists, radiologists, oncologists and nurses who collaborate to provide comprehensive care tailored to each patient’s needs.

“At Renown Health, we are constantly investing in our clinicians, essential services, and medical innovations to help keep care local,” said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President & CEO for Renown Health. “We are grateful to a generous local donor, who provided us with a $1.4-million private donation to help purchase the equipment, training and to establish one of the few histotripsy programs in the U.S. at Renown. This non-invasive technology is a game changer in helping our liver surgeons and surgical oncologists to target and destroy malignant tissue in patients with either liver cancer or tumors that have spread to the liver from cancers based elsewhere in the body. This means people can now stay close to home and loved ones, and no longer need to leave Nevada for this type of advanced care.”

“As a surgeon, it’s rewarding to offer a procedure where we can precisely destroy liver tumors without using a scalpel or needles, enabling a patient’s quick recovery while avoiding certain complications common with other modalities,” says Dr. Christos Galanopoulos, Chair, Department of Surgery at Renown Health, and one of the oncology surgeons trained to perform the HistoSonics procedure. “Histotripsy uses focused ultrasound waves to mechanically destroy targeted tissue, offering a promising alternative to traditional surgical methods. This non-invasive approach reduces recovery time, minimizes complications, and improves patient outcomes. We look forward to the role this innovative technology will have in our treatment plans going forward.”

Revolutionary Technology

“Histotripsy is a novel form of therapeutic ultrasound that precisely targets and liquefies tissue without damaging surrounding structures,” says Dr. Randy Zuckerman, surgical oncologist at Renown. “The system works by sending out focused ultrasound to targeted areas of tissue. The ultrasound energy creates pressure in the targeted tumor causing naturally existing gas bubbles to rapidly expand and collapse, helping break down and liquefy the targeted tissue. The entire process—from pre-treatment planning to real-time visualization—is assisted by advanced imaging technologies. We are confident that histotripsy will have a meaningful impact for patients suffering from unresectable liver disease, including liver tumors, and we are excited to share this advancement with our patients and community.”

The HistoSonics Edison® System and histotripsy procedure allows for:

Precision and Accuracy : Histotripsy targets only the tumor cells, sparing adjacent healthy tissue, which is particularly advantageous in treating tumors located near critical structures.

: Histotripsy targets only the tumor cells, sparing adjacent healthy tissue, which is particularly advantageous in treating tumors located near critical structures. Non-Invasiveness : As a completely non-invasive procedure, histotripsy eliminates the need for incisions, resulting in less pain and potentially faster recovery times for patients.

: As a completely non-invasive procedure, histotripsy eliminates the need for incisions, resulting in less pain and potentially faster recovery times for patients. Reduced Risk of Complications: With no need for surgical intervention, patients face a lower risk of infection, bleeding, and other post-operative complications commonly seen in more invasive procedures.

Renown’s Commitment to Innovation

“The introduction of histotripsy underscores Renown Health’s dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements,” says Bill Plauth, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Renown Health and Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. “By continually investing in the latest technologies and treatment modalities, we can ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care - right here in Reno.”

Clinical trial results recently shared by the company showed that physicians were able to achieve a technical success rate of 95.5% in targeting and destroying malignant tissue in 44 patients with either liver cancer or tumors that had spread to the liver from cancers based elsewhere in the body.

Thanks to the Generosity of Our Community

"Through the generosity of our community, we are working to provide the best expertise, technology and programs for our patients,” said Greg Walaitis, Chief Development Officer, Renown Health Foundation. “As the only charitable, not-for-profit integrated academic healthcare organization in Reno, we appreciate that our community has helped us further our healing mission."

The Edison® System is intended for the non-invasive mechanical destruction of liver tumors, including the partial or complete destruction of unresectable liver tumors via histotripsy. The FDA has not evaluated the Edison System for the treatment of any specific disease or condition. Use of Edison System in kidney applications is limited by federal law to investigational use.

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing non-invasive platforms and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Minneapolis, MN.

Renown Health is the region’s largest, locally governed, not-for-profit integrated health care network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 7,500 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination, and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children’s hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. For more information, visit renown.org.