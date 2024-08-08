Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2024 and Provides Business Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024 and provides a business update

Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Certification of Teal 2 as Blue UAS received from U.S. Department of Defense
  • Continued global sales expansion into Middle East and Latin American markets
  • Selected by U.S. Army as finalist for Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record
  • Launched Red Cat Futures Initiative Drone Industry Consortium
  • Introduced new Family of Low-Cost, Portable ISR and Precision Strike Systems
  • Formed new industry partnerships to integrate advanced AI and GPS-denied capabilities

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues in fiscal 2024 increased 286% year-over-year to $17.8 million
  • Fourth consecutive quarter of record revenues with $6.3 million in the fourth fiscal quarter
  • Completed divesture of Consumer segment in February 2024
  • Over $10.4 million of combined cash and account receivable balances as of April 30, 2024
  • Reduced quarterly cash burn to $1.6 million

“Small Drones have become a crucial tool in modern military operations, offering new capabilities and changing the dynamics of warfare,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “Our singular focus on addressing this shift and innovation that supports the needs of the warfighter has spurred rapid growth for us as a business. We believe that the next six months will be a significant catalyst for mass production of our Family of Systems as governments across the globe begin supplying their armed forces with small drones.”

“We are ending the fiscal year in a fundamentally strong position, reporting solid results that include a year-over-year consolidated revenue increase of 286 percent to $17.8 million,” said Leah Lunger, Red Cat CFO. “Our performance reflects Red Cat's ability to consistently fulfill existing domestic and international contracts, and we have a robust and growing pipeline of new orders. Additionally, our pending acquisition of FlightWave as well as partnerships through the Red Cat Futures Initiative provide a runway for product diversification, new revenue streams, and continued financial growth.” 

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

RED CAT HOLDINGS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
   April 30,  April 30,
   2024   2023 
ASSETS      
       
Cash and marketable securities $6,067,169  $15,987,687 
Accounts receivable, net  4,361,090   719,862 
Inventory, including deposits  8,610,125   9,280,073 
Intangible assets including goodwill, net  12,882,939   23,905,947 
Equity method investee  5,142,500    
Note receivable  4,000,000    
Other  7,473,789   5,458,207 
Assets of discontinued operations     5,391,552 
       
TOTAL ASSETS $48,537,612  $60,743,328 
       
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $2,703,922  $1,957,975 
Debt obligations  751,570   1,323,707 
Operating lease liabilities  1,517,590   1,641,390 
Liabilities of discontinued operations     1,052,315 
Total liabilities  4,973,082   5,975,387 
       
Stockholders’ capital  124,690,641    112,707,161  
Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss  (81,126,111)  (57,939,220)
Total stockholders' equity  43,564,530   54,767,941 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $48,537,612  $60,743,328 
       


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 
  Year ended
April 30,
  2024 2023
Revenues $17,836,382  $4,620,834 
         
Cost of goods sold  14,155,836   5,455,145 
         
Gross profit (loss)  3,680,546   (834,311)
         
Operating Expenses        
Research and development  5,896,037   5,595,281 
Sales and marketing  4,568,617   3,731,776 
General and administrative  10,679,105   12,383,470 
Impairment loss  412,999   2,826,918 
Total operating expenses  21,556,758   24,537,445 
Operating loss  (17,876,212)  (25,371,756)
         
Other expense  3,650,484   1,004,887 
         
Net loss from continuing operations  (21,526,696)  (26,376,643)
         
Loss from discontinued operations  (2,525,933)  (1,730,386)
Net loss $(24,052,629) $(28,107,029)
         
Loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.40) $(0.52)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted  60,118,675   53,860,199 
         


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
     
   Year ended April 30, 
   2024   2023 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities        
Net loss from continuing operations $(21,526,696) $(26,376,643)
Non-cash expenses  8,512,449   7,784,364 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  (4,672,816)  (5,721,395)
Net cash used in operating activities  (17,687,063)  (24,313,674)
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities        
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities  12,826,217   32,290,448 
Other  740,861   (2,700,213)
Net cash provided by investing activities  13,567,078   29,590,235 
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities        
Payments of debt obligations, net  (572,137  (633,550
Payments related to employee equity transactions  (30,599)  (581,775)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net  8,404,812    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  7,802,076   (1,215,325
         
Net cash used in discontinued operations  (875,227)  (4,885,746)
         
Net increase (decrease) in Cash  2,806,864   (824,510
Cash, beginning of period  3,260,305   4,084,815 
Cash, end of period  6,067,169   3,260,305 
Less: Cash of discontinued operations     (86,656)
Cash of continuing operations, end of period  6,067,169   3,173,649 
Marketable securities     12,814,038 
Cash of continuing operations and marketable securities  $6,067,169   $15,987,687 
         