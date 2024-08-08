Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 213,334 $ 208,845 2% $ 418,020 $ 446,622 (6%) Operating income 14,612 9,401 55% 36,642 37,421 (2%) EBITDA (1) 37,447 30,255 24% 80,737 78,730 3% Cashflow 38,094 29,408 30% 70,931 78,080 (9%) Net income 15,454 6,180 150% 30,917 30,218 2% Attributable to shareholders 15,472 6,201 150% 30,954 30,241 2% Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 0.93 $ 0.74 26% $ 2.00 $ 1.89 6% Cashflow $ 0.95 $ 0.72 32% $ 1.75 $ 1.88 (7%) Attributable to shareholders: Net income $ 0.39 $ 0.15 160% $ 0.77 $ 0.73 5% Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 39,329 40,325 (2%) 39,740 40,821 (3%) Diluted 40,060 41,048 (2%) 40,453 41,568 (3%) June 30 December 31 Financial Position at 2024 2023 Change Total Assets $ 936,356 $ 861,658 9% Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 100,983 100,834 - Working Capital (2) 71,816 123,439 (42%) Net Debt (3) 29,167 - nm Shareholders’ Equity 549,999 530,758 4%

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 represent record second quarter financial results. Relatively stable industry conditions in Canada and Australia, the acquisition of Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. (“Saxon”) on March 7, 2024 and continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment more than offset a year over year decline in drilling and completion activity in the United States.



Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 67,889 $ 54,282 25% $ 149,100 $ 136,818 9% EBITDA (1) $ 14,505 $ 9,891 47% $ 36,851 $ 30,160 22% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 21% 18% 17% 25% 22% 14% Operating days(2) 2,075 1,974 5% 4,851 4,843 - Canada 1,082 1,094 (1%) 3,093 3,014 3% United States 346 571 (39%) 705 1,161 (39%) Australia 647 309 109% 1,053 668 58% Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 32,718 $ 27,498 19% $ 30,736 $ 28,251 9% Canada 25,563 25,396 1% 26,805 26,431 1% United States 28,905 27,319 6% 28,909 28,227 2% Australia 46,722 35,275 32% 43,506 36,500 19% Utilization 22% 23% (4%) 26% 29% (10%) Canada 15% 16% (6%) 22% 22% - United States 32% 52% (38%) 32% 51% (37%) Australia 44% 68% (35%) 48% 74% (35%) Rigs, average for period 105 94 12% 101 94 7% Canada 77 76 1% 77 76 1% United States 12 12 - 12 13 (8%) Australia 16 5 220% 12 5 140%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Canadian drilling activity during the second quarter of 2024 was consistent with 2023. The decline in United States drilling activity that began in the third quarter of 2023 continued into the second quarter of 2024. In Australia, Saxon contributed $19.2 million of revenue during the second quarter of 2024. The substantial year over year increase in second quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates.



Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 17,798 $ 19,812 (10%) $ 40,177 $ 44,225 (9%) EBITDA (1) $ 6,064 $ 7,064 (14%) $ 15,779 $ 16,714 (6%) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 34% 36% (6%) 39% 38% 3% Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 16,257 $ 15,428 5% $ 28,543 $ 22,291 28% Pieces of rental equipment 7,940 7,667 4% 7,940 7,667 4% Canada 7,030 6,779 4% 7,030 6,779 4% United States 910 888 2% 910 888 2% Rental equipment utilization 14% 15% (7%) 18% 21% (14%) Canada 12% 14% (14%) 15% 18% (17%) United States 32% 34% (6%) 35% 40% (13%) Heavy trucks 66 69 (4%) 66 69 (4%) Canada 45 48 (6%) 45 48 (6%) United States 21 21 - 21 21 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Second quarter revenue in the RTS segment decreased as compared to 2023 due to lower industry activity in the United States. The year-over-year decline in second-quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin was a result of lower equipment utilization given this segment’s relatively high fixed cost structure. Partially offsetting the impact of lower equipment utilization on revenue and EBITDA was a modest increase in revenue per utilized piece of equipment.



Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 109,454 $ 113,130 (3%) $ 186,980 $ 211,248 (11%) EBITDA (1) $ 17,559 $ 12,399 42% $ 28,459 $ 24,998 14% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 16% 11% 45% 15% 12% 25% Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 54,476 41,842 30% 54,476 41,842 30% Canada 16,156 19,202 (16%) 16,156 19,202 (16%) United States 38,320 22,640 69% 38,320 22,640 69% Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 80% 78% 3% 77% 78% (1%) Canada 70% 84% (17%) 69% 78% (12%) United States 84% 73% 15% 80% 77% 4% Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 204.6 $ 185.6 10% $ 204.6 $ 185.6 10%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year-over-year decrease in the CPS segment’s second quarter revenue was due primarily to lower fabrication sales resulting from a shift in customer preference towards renting compression units in the United States. The resulting increase in horsepower on rent contributed to improved second quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margins for 2024 as compared to 2023. The fabrication sales backlog strengthened during the second quarter of 2024, increasing by $18.9 million from the $185.7 million sales backlog at March 31, 2024.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 18,193 $ 21,621 (16%) $ 41,763 $ 54,331 (23%) EBITDA (1) $ 2,087 $ 2,854 (27%) $ 6,401 $ 11,133 (43%) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 11% 13% (15%) 15% 20% (25%) Service hours(2) 18,063 22,630 (20%) 42,627 55,876 (24%) Canada 8,410 9,357 (10%) 23,817 26,848 (11%) United States 3,115 5,767 (46%) 6,630 12,411 (47%) Australia 6,538 7,506 (13%) 12,180 16,617 (27%) Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,007 $ 955 5% $ 980 $ 972 1% Canada 945 941 - 963 969 (1%) United States 937 993 (6%) 891 998 (11%) Australia 1,121 945 19% 1,060 959 11% Utilization(3) 20% 25% (20%) 25% 32% (22%) Canada 17% 18% (6%) 24% 26% (8%) United States 29% 58% (50%) 30% 62% (52%) Australia 25% 29% (14%) 23% 32% (28%) Rigs, average for period 79 79 - 79 79 - Canada 55 56 (2%) 55 56 (2%) United States 12 11 9% 12 11 9% Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Second quarter WS segment revenue and EBITDA decreased as compared to 2024 due to lower activity in all jurisdictions. Canadian activity was negatively impacted by lower well abandonment activity. Activity levels in the United States were significantly lower due to reduced industry activity levels, due in part to significant customer consolidation. Field activity in Australia was somewhat restricted during the second quarter of 2024 due to periods of wet weather although price increases following certain rig upgrades mitigated the impact of lower service hours on revenue.



Corporate

During the second quarter of 2024, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, execution of its 2024 capital expenditure program and the integration of the Saxon acquisition. $20.7 million of capital expenditures were made during the second quarter of 2024.

Total Energy exited the second quarter of 2024 with $71.8 million of positive working capital, including $24.8 million of cash, and $85 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. Included in working capital at June 30, 2024 is a $42.0 million mortgage loan that became current debt as it matures in April of 2025. Total Energy expects to repay this debt (which bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.10%) at maturity when approximately $40.2 million of principal will be outstanding. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at June 30, 2024 was 5.62%.

Outlook

Industry conditions remain stable. While North American natural gas spot market price weakness has negatively impacted North American gas drilling activity, particularly in the United States, relatively strong oil prices and the pending completion of several LNG export facilities have provided tailwinds for the North American energy services industry, particularly in Canada.

The significant investment in Total Energy’s Australian business, including the acquisition of Saxon in March, began to pay dividends in the second quarter of 2024. Synergies arising from the ongoing integration of Saxon with Savanna Australia and the completion of several capital projects during the third quarter of 2024 will see this momentum continue. In late July, a Saxon drilling rig was reactivated and in early August a service rig returned to service following its recertification and upgrade. Both rigs are operating under long term contracts. In addition, a newly constructed drilling rig is scheduled to commence operations by September under a long term contract.

Despite weak near term North American natural gas prices, demand for compression and processing equipment remains steady, driven by continued infrastructure investment to support expansion of North American LNG export capacity. The Company’s significant investment in growing the CPS segment’s compression rental fleet during the first half of 2024 was reflected in that segment’s second quarter results. This investment will continue to benefit the CPS segment going forward as it was supported by long term contracts.

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30

December 31 2024 2023 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,764 $ 47,935 Accounts receivable 146,184 137,604 Inventory 119,886 98,179 Prepaid expenses and deposits 14,126 16,735 304,960 300,453 Property, plant and equipment 624,058 557,152 Deferred income tax asset 3,285 - Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 936,356 $ 861,658 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 124,314 $ 116,794 Deferred revenue 50,025 39,321 Contingent consideration on business acquisition 2,738 - Income taxes payable 3,898 9,771 Dividends payable 3,496 3,198 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,697 5,880 Current portion of long-term debt 41,976 2,050 233,144 177,014 Long-term debt 90,000 90,947 Lease liabilities 10,983 9,887 Deferred income tax liability 52,230 53,052 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 244,223 251,283 Contributed surplus 4,755 4,805 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,204) (25,506) Non-controlling interest 284 521 Retained earnings 318,941 299,655 549,999 530,758 $ 936,356 $ 861,658



Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 213,334 $ 208,845 $ 418,020 $ 446,622 Cost of services 164,333 169,049 312,562 347,035 Selling, general and administration 11,441 10,126 24,175 21,559 Other (income) expense (196) (440) 124 (446) Share-based compensation 713 367 1,422 756 Depreciation 22,431 20,342 43,095 40,297 Operating income 14,612 9,401 36,642 37,421 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 404 512 1,000 1,012 Finance costs, net (2,156) (1,796) (3,988) (3,499) Net income before income taxes 12,860 8,117 33,654 34,934 Current income tax expense 1,046 47 5,018 371 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3,640) 1,890 (2,281) 4,345 Total income tax (recovery) expense (2,594) 1,937 2,737 4,716 Net income $ 15,454 $ 6,180 $ 30,917 $ 30,218 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 15,472 $ 6,201 $ 30,954 $ 30,241 Non-controlling interest (18) (21) (37) (23) Income per share Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.15 $ 0.78 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.15 $ 0.77 $ 0.73



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 15,454 $ 6,180 $ 30,917 $ 30,218 Foreign currency translation 5,667 (4,682) 7,302 (5,300) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 5,667 (4,682) 7,302 (5,300) Total comprehensive income $ 21,121 $ 1,498 $ 38,219 $ 24,918 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 21,139 $ 1,519 $ 38,256 $ 24,941 Non-controlling interest (18) (21) (37) (23)



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30

Six months ended

June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 15,454 $ 6,180 $ 30,917 $ 30,218 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 22,431 20,342 43,095 40,297 Share-based compensation 713 367 1,422 756 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (404) (512) (1,000) (1,012) Finance costs, net 2,156 1,796 3,988 3,499 Foreign currency translation 933 (702) 663 (350) Current income tax expense 1,046 47 5,018 371 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3,640) 1,890 (2,281) 4,345 Income taxes paid (595) - (10,891) (44) Cashflow 38,094 29,408 70,931 78,080 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (18) 22,124 (8,580) 5,120 Inventory (6,960) (9,241) (21,707) (20,044) Prepaid expenses and deposits (1,103) (491) 2,609 146 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,465) 14,534 12,867 18,546 Deferred revenue 3,639 (12,432) 10,704 (8,205) Cash provided by operating activities 29,187 43,902 66,824 73,643 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,703) (12,665) (50,338) (42,454) Cash paid on acquisition - - (47,350) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 922 741 1,549 1,504 Changes in non-cash working capital items (305) (10,229) 3,701 2,504 Cash used in investing activities (20,086) (22,153) (92,438) (38,446) Financing: Advancements of long-term debt - - 60,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (10,513) (10,496) (21,021) (15,993) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,763) (1,539) (3,392) (3,156) Dividends to shareholders (3,596) (3,242) (6,794) (5,732) Repurchase of common shares (11,946) (3,275) (12,670) (11,289) Shares issued on exercise of stock options 64 - 64 - Partnership distributions - - (200) - Interest paid (1,622) (1,559) (13,544) (3,222) Cash (used in) from financing activities (29,376) (20,111) 2,443 (39,392) Change in cash and cash equivalents (20,275) 1,638 (23,171) (4,195) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 45,039 28,228 47,935 34,061 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 24,764 $ 29,866 $ 24,764 $ 29,866



Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate

Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 67,889 $ 17,798 $ 109,454 $ 18,193 $ - $ 213,334 Cost of services 51,392 9,853 88,179 14,909 - 164,333 Selling, general and administration 2,060 2,162 3,795 1,173 2,251 11,441 Other income - - - - (196) (196) Share-based compensation - - - - 713 713 Depreciation 12,039 5,019 2,622 2,424 327 22,431 Operating income (loss) 2,398 764 14,858 (313) (3,095) 14,612 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 68 281 79 (24) - 404 Finance costs, net (16) (46) (110) (22) (1,962) (2,156) Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,450 999 14,827 (359) (5,057) 12,860 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 424,342 163,914 276,447 70,130 1,523 936,356 Total liabilities 78,649 29,854 106,665 6,063 165,126 386,357 Capital expenditures 8,777 2,388 3,732 5,806 - 20,703





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 76,906 $ 98,471 $ 37,957 $ 213,334 Non-current assets (2) 368,701 137,395 122,015 628,111



As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 54,282 $ 19,812 $ 113,130 $ 21,621 $ - $ 208,845 Cost of services 42,783 10,994 97,513 17,759 - 169,049 Selling, general and administration 1,986 2,076 3,218 1,072 1,774 10,126 Other (income) expense (288) (7) 43 - (188) (440) Share-based compensation - - - - 367 367 Depreciation 9,479 4,845 2,614 3,142 262 20,342 Operating income (loss) 322 1,904 9,742 (352) (2,215) 9,401 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 90 315 43 64 - 512 Finance costs, net (15) (17) (111) (17) (1,636) (1,796) Net income (loss) before income taxes 397 2,202 9,674 (305) (3,851) 8,117 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 354,433 177,972 278,289 75,584 1,839 888,117 Total liabilities 65,250 27,464 132,616 6,196 126,637 358,163 Capital expenditures 7,614 2,596 542 1,913 - 12,665





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 83,257 $ 98,820 $ 26,768 $ 208,845 Non-current assets (2) 395,421 128,222 47,394 571,037

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.



As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate

Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 149,100 $ 40,177 $ 186,980 $ 41,763 $ - $ 418,020 Cost of services 107,284 20,768 151,730 32,780 - 312,562 Selling, general and administration 5,066 4,423 6,921 2,558 5,207 24,175 Other expense - - - - 124 124 Share-based compensation - - - - 1,422 1,422 Depreciation 22,382 10,083 5,211 4,823 596 43,095 Operating income (loss) 14,368 4,903 23,118 1,602 (7,349) 36,642 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 101 793 130 (24) - 1,000 Finance costs, net (38) (87) (212) (45) (3,606) (3,988) Net income (loss) before income taxes 14,431 5,609 23,036 1,533 (10,955) 33,654 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 424,342 163,914 276,447 70,130 1,523 936,356 Total liabilities 78,649 29,854 106,665 6,063 165,126 386,357 Capital expenditures 21,578 5,173 14,187 9,400 - 50,338





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 179,970 $ 177,588 $ 60,462 $ 418,020 Non-current assets (2) 368,701 137,395 122,015 628,111



As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 136,818 $ 44,225 $ 211,248 $ 54,331 $ - $ 446,622 Cost of services 102,201 23,897 179,485 41,452 - 347,035 Selling, general and administration 4,971 4,134 6,795 1,916 3,743 21,559 Other (income) expense (288) (7) 43 - (194) (446) Share-based compensation - - - - 756 756 Depreciation 18,527 9,717 5,237 6,289 527 40,297 Operating income (loss) 11,407 6,484 19,688 4,674 (4,832) 37,421 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 226 513 73 170 30 1,012 Finance costs, net (30) (35) (232) (33) (3,169) (3,499) Net income (loss) before income taxes 11,603 6,962 19,529 4,811 (7,971) 34,934 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 354,433 177,972 278,289 75,584 1,839 888,117 Total liabilities 65,250 27,464 132,616 6,196 126,637 358,163 Capital expenditures 31,434 4,134 2,515 4,371 - 42,454





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 191,384 $ 203,827 $ 51,411 $ 446,622 Non-current assets (2) 395,421 128,222 47,394 571,037

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.



Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

