Exodus to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 12, 2024

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD), (the “Company” or “Exodus”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 following the close of the U.S. markets on August 12, 2024. Exodus will host a webcast to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.



To access the webcast, please use this link . It will also be carried on the Company’s website www.exodus.com . Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the “Investor Relations” portion of the Company website.

support@exodus.com



investors@exodus.com

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile, and browser, Exodus allows users to secure and manage their digital assets through self-custodial functionality that is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security, and complete control over their wealth. Additionally, users can easily access third-party providers of services that allow for an industry-leading 20,000+ pairs of digital asset swaps along with the ability to buy digital assets. For more information, visit www.exodus.com.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “intend,” “believe,” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, and certain business metrics. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results or performance to be materially and adversely different. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.