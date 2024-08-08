Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Reports its Second Quarter 2024 Results

Irvine, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCQB: PFHO) yesterday filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) its quarterly report on Form 10-Q announcing financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Quarterly Results

The Company reported total revenue of $1,569,954 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with total revenue of $1,324,053 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company reported income from operations of $191,995 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to income from operations of $145,118 during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company realized net income of $215,556 or $0.02 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $176,427 or $0.01 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $249,563, whereas for the six months ended June 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $266,778. Net cash used in investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $181,963 compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $1,103,981 during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, net cash used in financing activities was $14,155, which was the amount paid during the first quarter of 2024 of the remaining dividends payable from the Company’s June 2023 one-time cash dividend of the $1,281,600. The remaining amount payable for the dividend as of June 30, 2024, is $57,858. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, net cash used in financing activities was $1,110,984.

The Company’s cash balance at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, was $2,619,437 and $2,565,992, respectively.

To better understand the Company’s financial results, readers should review the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

About Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc.

The Company specializes in workers’ compensation cost containment. The Company’s business objective is to deliver value to its clients that reduces their workers’ compensation related medical claims expense in a manner that will assure that injured employees receive high quality healthcare that allows them to recover from injury and return to gainful employment without undue delay. Workers’ compensation costs continue to increase due to rising medical costs, inflation, fraud, and other factors. Medical and indemnity costs associated with workers’ compensation in the state of California, where the Company maintains its principal operations, are billions of dollars annually. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of effective workers’ compensation cost containment services, including but not limited to, Health Care Organizations, Medical Provider Networks, utilization review, medical bill review, medical case management, employee advocate, workers’ compensation carve-outs, and Medicare set-aside services. We also provide expert witness testimony, ancillary to our other services. We offer our services as a bundled solution, as standalone services, or as add-on services.

