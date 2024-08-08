ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO EX-DIVIDEND DATE FOR TSX SHAREHOLDERS

London, 8 August 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (“the Company”) announces a correction to the ex-dividend date for its shareholders with their holdings in the Company listed on the TSX (“TSX Shareholders”).

Further to the press release issued by the Company on 31 July 2024 under which Q2 2024 results were reported (“the Release”) which can be found at the following link, Endeavour Reports Q2-2024 Results (globenewswire.com) the Company would like to clarify that further to the changes implemented to the settlement cycle effective from 27 May 2024, under which TMX Group exchanges settle on a T+1 basis, the ex-dividend date for TSX Shareholders in respect of the Company’s H1 2024 dividend, falls on the same day as the record date, being 13 September 2024.

For shareholders with shareholdings in the Company listed on the London Stock Exchange, the ex-dividend and record dates remain in accordance with the dates set out in the Release.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements". Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates".

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.

