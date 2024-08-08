Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size To Worth USD 188.4 Million by 2033 | CAGR Of 5.17%

New York, United States , Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size is to grow from USD 113.8 Million in 2023 to USD 188.4 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.17% during projected period.





Volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, are chemicals that are produced during various chemical and medicinal operations. These are full of different forms of carbon, and carbon is harmful to humans, plants, and other living things. Putting it simply, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are substances that are detected as gases using gas sensors. The sensor is capable of detecting a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as ethanol, methylene chloride, xylene, formaldehyde, terpenes, benzene, and carbon disulfide. The volatile organic compound (VOC) sensors and monitors market is growing as an effect of continuous creativity and technological advancements. Improved products, increased efficacy, and improved customer experiences are frequently the effects of new technologies, which drive demand and grow the market. Growing consumer awareness and demand for bleach activator products and services is the primary driver of market growth. However, low circulation can lead to high concentrations of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are dangerous for both the environment and human health.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Sensors and Monitors), By Application (Industrial Process Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring, and Leak Detection), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The monitors segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global VOC sensors and monitors market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global VOC sensors and monitors market is divided into sensors and monitors. Among these, the monitors segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global VOC sensors and monitors market during the projected timeframe. The market for gas sensors and VOC monitors is expanding as a result of government agencies implementing more laws and regulations to protect workers' occupational health and safety.

The air purification & monitoring segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global VOC sensors and monitors market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global VOC sensors and monitors market is divided into industrial process monitoring, environmental monitoring, air purification & monitoring, and leak detection. Among these, the air purification & monitoring segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global VOC sensors and monitors market during the estimated period. Air pollution is becoming a significant environmental risk factor in urban areas. Indoor and outdoor environments are both harmed by air pollution.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global VOC sensors and monitors market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global VOC sensors and monitors market over the forecast period. The mining and chemical industries also depend heavily on North America as they utilize VOC sensors and monitors for hazardous gas detection and monitoring, emission control, and safety measures to avert dangerous circumstances.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global VOC sensors and monitors market during the projected timeframe. China is expected to require more VOC sensors and monitors during the assessment period as a result of the chemical industry's significant growth. Volatile organic chemicals are released in large quantities from China's chemical industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global VOC sensors and monitors market include AMS AG, Honeywell, 3M, FIGARO, Riken Keiki Co. Ltd, Navter, Siemens, GDS Corp, Aeroqual, Extech, Alphasense, Compur Monitors GmbH & Co, Extech, Global Detection Systems, and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, A collaboration between Sensirion and AirTeq produced the AirCheq Pro Series indoor air quality sensor, was launched. Sensirion's accurate and high-quality Swiss-made sensors and AirTeq's commitment to offering superior indoor air quality solutions for both residential and commercial areas will be merged through this agreement.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global VOC sensors and monitors market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, By Type

Sensors

Monitors

Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, By Application

Industrial Process Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

Air Purification and Monitoring

Leak Detection

Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



