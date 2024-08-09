VGP Announces Webcast to Review 1H 2024 Financial Results

9 August 2024, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the webcast to review its financial results for the first half year ended 30 June 2024:

Friday, 23 August 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)

Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vgp/20240823_1/ The link above will allow you to register for the event. The presentation can be attended from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. The video will stream through your selected device.



Please join the audio webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

investor.relations@vgpparks.eu Karen Huybrechts

(Head of Marketing) Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 368 full-time employees in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2023, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.19 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.3 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

www.vgpparks.eu

